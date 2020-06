The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to lock ourselves inside our homes, but we are lucky that we can do so. Think about those people who are at the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus – especially doctors, nurses, and all others in the medical profession. They are putting their own life at risk to save us. Let’s salute and thank them for their selfless service as we celebrate the National Doctors’ Day on July 1. Also Read - National Doctor’s Day: History, theme and significance

In India, this day is observed to acknowledge the services of doctors and their huge contribution to the medical advancement in the country. It is also celebrated to remember and honour the legendary physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (Dr. B C Roy). He was also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal and was honoured with the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961. Dr. Roy was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962. The celebration of the National Doctors' Day highlights the value of doctors in our lives and reminds us to thank them for providing us with selfless service and health care.

The heroes with a big heart

In India, many people are still deprived of access to basic healthcare due to poverty. But there are some doctors who are going beyond their line of duty to help them. Here are doctors who treat the poor and homeless for free.

Dr Yogi Aeron

This 83-year-old practising plastic surgeon has been treating burn patients and those mauled by wild animals for over 25 years now free of cost in Dehradun. He has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award by the Government of India for his work in the field of medicine. He runs a clinic in a corner of Malsi, 10 km from Dehradun on Mussoorie road. Since 2006, Aeron has been running a two-week camp twice a year across remote villages. During these camps, his team which includes 15-16 US-based doctors treats patients from below the poverty line for disfigured lips, cheeks, nose and other parts of the face. He performs nearly 500 surgeries on burn and bite victims for free a year. He runs a clinic in a corner of Malsi, 10 km from Dehradun on Mussoorie road.

Dr Manoj Kumar

He is the founder of the Mental Health Action Trust (MHAT), an organization based in Kozhikode, Kerala, which provides mental health care to the poorest sections of the population with severe mental disorders. Dr Manoj does not charge a single penny for his services. This messiah of the poor was a psychiatrist in the UK for about 15 years before he returned to his roots to serve the underprivileged section of the society. To realize this vision, he established MHAT in 2008 in collaboration with like-minded local partners.

Dr Abhijit Sonawane and Dr. Manisha Sonawane

This couple, who proudly identify themselves as a “Doctor for Beggars,” provides free health care services to people living on the streets, especially elderly beggars, in Pune.

Dr Abhijit Sonawane resigned from his job on Independence Day 2015 to dedicate his life to cure the poor of their illnesses. He established the Soham Trust (Social Health and Medicine Trust), which offers free treatment and medicines to beggars. Besides ensuring that this vulnerable population get access to appropriate health care services, this couple is also empowering beggars to earn a living with dignity. They have helped many senior citizens to move on from begging and start small businesses.

Dr Manoj Durairaj

Dr Manoj Durairaj is the director of Pune-based Marian Cardiac Centre and Research Foundation (MCCRF), which has helped hundreds of children undergo free open-heart surgery including heart transplant surgery. Dr Manoj and his team have successfully performed the First Heart Transplant in Pune.

The NGO is the brainchild of his father Dr Manuel Durairaj, a cardiologist with the Indian Army for more than two decades and honorary physician to three former Presidents of India. Dr Manoj joined MCCRF after finishing his studies at AIIMS, New Delhi, in 2005. This this NGO, the father-son duo continues to reach out to the marginalized patients in the remote and rural areas.

Dr Pushkar Waknis

Dr Pushkar Waknis, a maxillofacial surgeon based out of Pune, performs free cleft surgeries on children under his project “Spreading Smiles.” It was launched in March 2012, with the help of Dr Neeraj Adkar, an orthopaedic surgeon who runs a hospital called Saishree Hospital in Pune. His team operates on 25 to 40 children every year.

This list doesn’t end here, there are many unsung heroes who have dedicated their lives to provide healthcare and better quality of life to the poor. To all the doctors out there who go the extra mile for the patients “Thank you very much for your selfless service and goodness.”