Do You Feel Angry And Restless In Summers? 4 Steps To Not Let The Heat Get To You

Extreme summer heat can take a toll on our mood making us feel angry, restless and unproductive. Here are some steps you can not let the heat affect you.

A new study reveals that hot weather can lead to the feeling of restless and anger. The common feeling may be frustration and anger issues. These feelings generally emanate from physical discomfort faced due to extreme heat and humidity. Extreme heat cause physical discomfort and that can also affect our mood and mental health. Experts say that heat not only impacts our physical health but also our cognitive ability or may trigger aggressive motivation and aggressive behavior.

What Happens to our Body During Summer Months?

Firstly, when the temperature of the atmosphere rises, the temperature on our body rises at the same time. High body temperature is very uncomfortable and will inevitable impact our productivity as well as mood. Extreme temperatures can dehydrate us and that is why we might feel exhausted. This can also affect our mood and behavior.

Secondly, summer heat can cause nutritional deficiencies in us. Our body might start lacking in certain essential nutrients which are responsible in helping us function normally throughout the day. That is how our mood can get impacted and our productivity becomes low. Summer heat can lead to loss of fluids from the body. This cause dehydration and can also lead to deficiencies. So, the next time you are feeling angry, tired or dull, know that these could be the reasons.

Tips To Keep Our Mind And Body Calm In Summers

As we approach the hottest months of summer season, we should take steps so that we can survive both physically and mentally. There is no reason to worry too much because there are many ways to ensure a healthy mental and physical health. A calm mind is very essential for normal functioning of the body, productivity, inner strength and also confidence. Here are some ways we can ensure that and beat the heat:

Meditation can help us with restlessness and we can learn how to be patient. Meditation can also keep our body cool. It is an age old method to cope with extreme and difficult circumstances. Transfer the negativity around you into a positive feeling and focus on that.

Stay hydrated at all times. Water helps bring the internal body temperature down and that is why doctors constantly recommend drinking more water in summer season. Moreover, water can help us stay energized, fresh and functional.

Experts also state that staying active can help a lot. Summer heat makes us lazy and we feel like staying cooped up at home in our air-conditioned room. However, this does not help with productivity or mental health.

Diet also matters a lot in cooling down our body temperature. Fruits like watermelon, mosambi, pineapple can help us stay hydrated and cool. Avoid eating street food, spicy food or oily and rich foods.

Last but not the least, uncomfortable clothes can also trigger anger and restlessness. always wear clothes that do not make you feel even hotter during summer months.

If our body temperature stays normal, we will not face any difficulties with mood swings or restlessness and our productivity will also not get affected.

