Like most people, you may consider diet and exercise as the most important things in maintaining physical and mental health and well-being. But how you're breathing also contributes a lot to how your health is doing.

Breathing is something that your body does automatically, but most of us are not doing it properly. When you breathe, you should be using the diaphragm, a muscle under the lungs, to pull air into the lungs. As you inhale air through the nose and into the lungs, the belly will expand and chest rise. And when you exhale, the belly will contract. This is the proper way of breathing, but most of us are shallow chest, or thoracic, a breather— that is we inhale through our mouth, hold our breath and take in less air.

Over time, shallow breathing can affect our health. It can lead to chronic stress, insomnia, anxiety, cardiovascular issues, and respiratory problems. Shallow breathing can also make our body more susceptible to contracting acute illnesses, aggravate pre-existing medical conditions, and prolong healing times. Breathing with your chest can also create tension in other parts of the body and result in neck pain, headaches, and an increased risk of injury. This breathing pattern can also make your shoulders slump forward and that can lead to poor posture in the long term.

Benefits of Deep Breathing

In contrast, deep breathing, known as diaphragmatic breathing, abdominal breathing, belly breathing, is associated with many health benefits. It can

Lower blood pressure

Reduce heart rate

Relax muscles,

Reduce stress,

Ease anxiety and tension

Increase energy levels

Detoxify the body

Improve lung functionality

Aid weight loss

Make you sleep better

Relieve pain

Boost digestion

Prevent motion sickness

This is turn will make you happier, more productive, and help you live longer. Just 10 minutes of deep breathing 2 or 3 times a day can go a long way in improving your physical and mental health.

How to Practice Deep Breathing

Deep breathing involves inhaling slowly and deeply through the nose, usually to a count of 5 or for 3 to 5 seconds, exhaling for a similar count. Follow the steps to practice breathing from your diaphragm.

Lie on your back in a comfortable place with one hand on your stomach and one hand on your chest.

Breathe in slowly through your nose, expanding your stomach as far as you can to fill your lungs with air. Count slowly to 5 as you inhale.

Hold your breath for some time (counting to 3).

Breathe out slowly through your mouth and empty your lungs completely. Count slowly to 5 as you exhale.

Continue to breathe in inhale and breathe out for 5 to 10 minutes.

Practice this exercise once in the morning and again at night before going to bed.

You can also do this while sitting.

Try to practice deep breathing regularly, and it will soon become an unconscious part of your daily life.