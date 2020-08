Energy is all around you, and your body absorbs energy that surrounds you. Your body has a natural energy rhythm balanced by seven chakras, or energy centers. When all these chakras are aligned, energy flows freely throughout your body, and you feel energetic, revitalized, and peaceful. Negative energy in your body can not only disturb the flow of energy but can also bring physical and mental issues. Also Read - Feeling fatigued? Apple cider vinegar can boost your energy instantly

Negative energy not only affects you and those around you. Researchers say people who cultivate negative energy may experience more stress and more sickness than those who choose to live positively. You can get rid of negative energy by filling yourself up with more positivity. There are many ways to get rid of negativity and become more positive. There are many plants that can reduce negative energy and improve the flow of positive energy around you. Below are some plants that can be used for decorating your home or office as well as attract positive energy: Also Read - Tulsi boosts immunity and relieves stress: Here’s why it is called the queen of herbs

Lucky Bamboo

It’s a very popular indoor plant that has been popularly used in Asia as a symbol of good fortune and prosperity. According to Feng Shui, lucky bamboo (Dracaena braunii) attracts positive energy that in turn brings good health, peace, happiness, prosperity, longevity and good luck into the home or office. The vertical shape of this tall, green plant is believed to represents the element wood, which influences energy, vitality, and physical activity. Also Read - Is the COVID-19 lockdown getting you down? Kickstart your day with morning yoga asanas

Money Plant

This plant is believed to attract wealth, and hence the name. According to Vastu experts, keeping a money plant (Epipremnum aureum) in the house helps off negative energy, remove financial obstacles, and bring prosperity & good luck. Money plant can also act as a natural air purifier for your homes. Experts say it helps remove airborne pollutants from the indoor air – such as Benzene, formaldehyde, Carbon Monoxide, and xylene – and increase oxygen inflow.

Sage

A pot of sage by the window in your house or office can help get rid of negative emotions, such as anger and fear, and promote the flow of positive energy in your life. Plus, it will make your house or office smell great. What’s more, research has shown that sage can clear up to 94 percent of airborne bacteria in space and disinfect the air. In North America, sage is burned to remove negative energy. The tradition is called smudging. There’s a science behind it. When burned, sage smoke releases negative ions that have been known to boots positive mood.

Holy Basil

Holy Basil or tulsi is considered a sacred plant by the Hindus. In Ayurveda, it is used to treat many conditions, including H1N1 (swine) flu, diabetes, the common cold, headache, fever, stress, upset stomach, earache, and more. It is also believed that growing a tulsi plant at home or garden helps clear the air of negative energy and create positive vibes. The plant absorbs harmful gases like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide from the environment and produces high oxygen. Holy Basil is a powerful antioxidant and has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties. The leaves of the plant can be consumed fresh or used to make tea.