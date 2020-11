Do you suffer from an anxiety disorder? Does your morning routine consist of hitting the snooze button four times and going off to sleep for another half hour? Don’t worry; you’re not alone. With anxiety and panic becoming a prominent part of our daily lives, it can be difficult to follow a proper morning routine. If you wish to avoid spiralling into despair, set it right for the day in the form of a morning routine. Also Read - Morning mistakes: Hope you’re not doing these things right after waking up

Why Is It Important To Set A Morning Routine?

Helps Ward Off Stress

Changing your morning routine to something more targeted at stress reduction can lower your chances of feeling anxious in the morning. It will keep your mind steady and make you feel like you are in control of the moment. It is true that most of us don't have a proper morning routine but sparing just 30 minutes each morning may work wonders for your mental health.

We understand that implementing a self-care routine is easier said than done, especially if you suffer from anxiety and stress. However, if you can set a specific routine that you can follow, then plan it and stick to it.

Improves Productivity

When you set a morning routine, you set the tone for the whole day, allowing you to control your schedules and focusing on what is in front of you. This way, you can prioritize your time and increase your productivity.

Better Relationships

Have you ever come home from a stressful situation and took it out on your loved ones? When you are stressed, you feel angry and frustrated. So, you end up venting it out on those you love and ruin your relationships. Having a morning routine can help you overcome these issues and make you feel confident, productive and in control of your emotions. This, in turn, will help improve relationships.

Strategies To Set A Morning Routine