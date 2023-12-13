Conquering Lifestyle Disorders: A Holistic Approach To Healthy Living



Lifestyle diseases are chronic health conditions caused by how people live their lives. Many health conditions like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health disorders are majorly caused by stress, living a sedentary lifestyle, having poor dietary choices, and lacking proper sleep. These habits can keep individuals from being active and can contribute to a plethora of health problems, including chronic noncommunicable illnesses with life-threatening effects. Dr Apurrva Sawant, Preventive Healthcare Expert, Doctor and Founder of Careport, shares the importance of following a holistic approach for overall well-being-

1- Nutrition as the foundation: Lifestyle factors are also becoming more prevalent as people's diet shifts toward foods high in fats and sugars. The modern diet is often characterized by processed foods rich in sugars, saturated fats, and additives, contributing to lifestyle disorders. Eating a balanced diet, which includes many fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, is very important for one's body. To help with regular calorie intake, one should practice portion control and mindful eating, as it will help prevent obesity and other related disorders.

2- Regular Physical Activity: Not practising any form of physical activity in a day can be a significant cause of lifestyle disorders. Incorporating regular exercise into your daily routines is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight, promoting good cardiovascular health, and getting rid of stress. Be it just walking, jogging, cycling, or participating in well-structured workout routines, consistent physical activity can be pivotal in preventing and managing lifestyle-related health conditions.

3- Adequate sleep: in today's fast-paced, busy world, sleep tends to take a backseat, which is quite harmful to our health as it contributes to various health problems like obesity, diabetes, and heart-related issues. A proper sleep routine and a conducive environment are vital for conquering lifestyle disorders.

4- Social Connections: Humans are known to be social animals, and isolation can harm physical and mental health. Building and maintaining positive social relations can act as a buffer against stress and provide us with emotional support. Participating in social activities, spending time with loved ones, and generating a sense of community contribute to a holistic approach to health.

5- Mind-body connections: stress is a significant contributor to many lifestyle-related disorders and is a silent contributor. Chronic stress can lead to hormonal imbalance, digestive problems, and mental health problems. Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness can help establish a strong mind-body connection, reducing stress and promoting emotional well-being. Taking time out of our daily routine to practice self-care activities is vital as it is not just a luxury but a necessity for maintaining good mental health.