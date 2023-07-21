Chaos To Clarity: Life Coach Helps Find Balance In A Hectic World

Follow the 'TO DO' steps, and be vigilant about the 'DO NOTs' and your mastery into transforming chaos into clarity will occur with harmony.

Mynoo Maryel, Motivational Speaker shares: The 4 TO DOs and 3 DO NOTs that can help you transform Chaos into Clarity and find harmony in life in a hectic world.

The TO DOs:

Harmony, not Balance: Shift your mindset from trying to balance to harmonizing. Trying to balance anything keeps you out of balance - it is like being on a seesaw juxtaposition of two contrasting situations. When you choose harmony instead, you find ways of utilizing the best situations, bringing an inner sense of stability. Uncertainty and clarity will follow: When immersed in a hectic environment and handling various things yourself, chaos starts to boil up, and transparency is lost. Finding the areas you feel sure about is good when there is chaos and feeling lost. List them, and look at how you can leverage these points of certainty in the actions you choose to take. This itself starts to clear the clutter of any confusion you may be experiencing. Acknowledge, do not overlook: Acknowledge the chaos, including the different elements of the disorder. Acknowledge how this makes you feel, and acknowledge whatever else comes to your mind to say about this situation. Keep accepting until there is nothing left to recognise. This clears out the clutter, confusion and dissolves, the hecticness - eases off, and you start feeling back in control. Unconditional acceptance to cross the threshold into harmony: Once you have completed acknowledging all that is chaotic, as described in step 3, you are now ready to accept all that is unconditional. Once you declare this, you are prepared to step forward and cross the chaos threshold into a clearing in a state of harmony within yourself. Now you can discern your logical next steps and move forward with clarity.

The DO NOTs

Ignore: you are trapped in the chaos and succumb to hectic working practices. The best is to acknowledge and interrupt your pattern of sliding deeper and deeper into the black hole of chaotic experiences. Use Acknowledgement to step above and to interrupt this pattern and surface with clarity. Blame: is an indicator of loss of control. When we hear blame or indulge in guilt, we are giving energy to playing the blame game, which adds more complexity to the existing chaos and multiplies helplessness- accentuating our inability to see beyond the chaos. Look for Harmony instead, as described in Step 1 above. Give up your choice: by giving power to the chaos. By providing energy to chaos, you slide into hectic behaviour and chaos simply multiplies, causing even more confusion to no avail. Remember you are always choosing, even if you give your choice to another or choose to make no choice. Reclaim your choice and find certainty to achieve clarity, unconditionally accepting what is.

