Can Unresolved Past Trauma Lead To Dementia? This Is What Research Says

It is normal to be afraid during and after a traumatic situation; most people experience "a range of reactions after the trauma". (Photo: Freepik)

Some individuals who are suffering from unresolved trauma, may be exposed to health problems pertaining to the brain, including dementia, new research suggests.

The human brain is a complicated organ, on which several researches have happened in the past, and several others continue to happen daily. New findings about the brain suggest how little we know about it, and how much is left to be explored. It is said that after a traumatic or shocking episode, the brain undergoes some changes to protect the person from further turmoil and perhaps, even grief. This brings us to the topic of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and its association with cognitive decline.

What is PTSD?

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), PTSD develops in some people who have experienced a "shocking, scary, or dangerous event". While it is normal to be afraid during and after a traumatic situation, with the body preparing itself for 'fight-or-flight' to avoid or respond to danger, most people experience "a range of reactions after the trauma". But, they recover over time. Those who continue to experience problems may be diagnosed with PTSD.

A report published last week on uclahealth.org stated that there could be a scientific case to be established for the "long-term neurological impact of unresolved trauma", and that it could have a link with dementia. According to new research from one April Thames, PhD, clinical neuropsychologist and professor of psychiatry at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, some individuals who are suffering from unresolved trauma, may be exposed to health problems pertaining to the brain, including dementia.

What is dementia?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes dementia as not a specific disease but is rather a "general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities". Alzheimer's disease is understood to be the most common type of dementia. It mostly affects older adults, but it is not a part of "normal aging".

Per the uclahealth.org report, Dr Thames and her colleagues have been studying whether "individuals with trauma early in life have more risk of developing cognitive decline as they age". According to them, there is a "pattern in coping strategies among those with unresolved trauma".

"They tend to check out -- what we call 'dissociate'. For example, let's say somebody's talking to you, but you're thinking about something else going on. You're not going to take in everything that person says. So later on, if you're asked about that conversation, you're going to forget," Dr Thames was quoted as saying.

She added that the tendency to dissociate can lead to "significant memory issues". "Sometimes, as people get to that middle age, late 40s, early 50s, they report forgetting pretty significant events that occurred."