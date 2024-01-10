Can Sleeping On A Particular Side Give You Nightmares?

"Sleeping on your left side can be associated with nightmares, because left-side sleeping puts more stress on the heart," dream decoder Theresa Cheung was quoted as saying.

Your overall health -- mental, emotional and physical -- depends not only on the amount, but also the quality of sleep you get every night. This is why sleep hygiene is important, with doctors suggesting ways to enhance sleep quality by prioritising it. Citing a study published in the journal 'Sleep and Hypnosis', a Daily Mail report stated that even the position you sleep in can influence the quality and quantity of your sleep. In fact, sleeping in the 'wrong' position can make you prone to having nightmares at night.

The Sleep and Hypnosis journal has purportedly found that people who sleep on their left side are most likely to have nightmares. Interestingly, while just 15 per cent of those sleeping on their right side had a chance of getting bad dreams at night, left-side sleepers had a 41 per cent chance of having them.

Dream decoder Theresa Cheung was quoted as telling tomsguide.com: "You can dream in any sleeping position, but there is a limited amount of self-funded research to suggest that sleeping on your right side results in more cathartic and healing dreams in contrast to left side sleeping. Sleeping on your left side, however, can be associated with nightmares because left-side sleeping puts more stress on the heart. Whenever there is stress, sleep quality is poor and nightmares are sure to follow."

The aforementioned study included 63 healthy subjects, of which 45 were males and 18 were females. The researchers interviewed the participants to find out about their "dream recall frequency", "vividness", "bizarreness", "nightmare frequency", and "dream emotions". They completed a "dream diary" that included the last dream that they had. Following this, the subjects were classified as those who could recall their dreams at least two nights per week (good recallers), and as those who recalled less (poor recallers).

Their dreams were also assessed as "vivid" or "not vivid". In addition to that, "bizarreness" was assessed as "more bizarre" or as "less bizarre". The subjects were also grouped as "nightmare sufferers (at least two nightmares per week) and as those who never report nightmares during the past two months".