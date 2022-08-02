Reiki Healing: Can It Help With Any Emotional Issue?

Dealing with stress or anxiety is a massive concern for many, as we all are experiencing drastic changes and developments worldwide. These changes could have been a boon for some or might have resulted in causing anxiety or mental stress. Society, businesses, jobs and even education are going through rapid changes in the last two years (pandemic phase). These situations were unpredictable, and the whole world took it as a surprise.

Reiki And Lockdown Situation

During this time, we saw many changes and new developments. Many lost their jobs, and businesses were shut down; shops, offices and daily earners also lost a lot. It was a challenging situation for all. During the lockdown, many people turned to Reiki to cure anxiety and depression and relieve the mental toll it was taking on their lives. It would have been easier if Reiki had been conducted without any social distancing norms, but the operational mode has also been redesigned due to the pandemic.

Vineet Jain, Reiki Grand Master and Founder of Reiki Energy Healers, share everything about reiki learnings, sessions, and how they help people emotionally.

All About Reiki Learnings

This breakdown challenge was converted into a breakthrough by designing and developing sound healing techniques to calm them. These sound vibrations can travel globally when mixed with Reiki symbols and high-frequency affirmations. As per Reiki's learnings, it is advised to refrain from black-coloured clothes, eat non-vegetarian meals, and consume alcohol or tobacco. All these elements spark the wild animal in person, so avoiding these will help a lot. It is also advised to listen to music or watch good movies.

How Do Reiki Sessions Work?

During sessions, it is understood that the people who are highly stressed or have anxiety are going through a high emotional fight within themselves.

Therefore, green colour (for the heart chakra) and light blue (for throat chakra - better communication) are used. These colours are placed under the musical bowls and played towards the throat Chakra and Heart Chakra.

It is recommended to eat more raw fruits/vegetables if possible. It is also suggested that they lie down with their feet in the North direction for better reception of healing.

How Does Reiki Help People Emotionally?

People fighting depression or anxiety seek love, support and a positive attitude towards them. But unfortunately, a few feel neglected or ignored by society and thus start hating themselves or others.

Reiki involves giving love and making people feel good and optimistic about themselves. Once their sadness and loneliness are gone, they will return to their authentic selves with more energy.

In Reiki, music/meditation files are sent via WhatsApp or YouTube links, which they can play and use when needed.

A close connection is maintained with people, and the communication is kept open, so they always communicate their inner fears. These points will help in understanding how Reiki can help with mental stress.

