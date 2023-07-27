Boost Your Brain Health: Avoid These 10 Habits Till Old Age

The ten habits listed below should be avoided if you want to maintain the health of your brain naturally.

In today's world, the risk of mental health disorders is increasing rapidly. As we age, certain habits can take a toll on our cognitive abilities and increase the risk of neurological disorders. According to the WHO, approximately 7.5% of the Indian population suffers from mental health disorders. The lack of awareness and stigma surrounding mental health often prevent individuals from seeking help, leading to untreated conditions that affect productivity, relationships, and overall well-being. However, we have forgotten that Ayurveda has been educating us on healthy mental and physical living for the previous 5000 years. According to Ayurveda, the mind is the seat of consciousness; hence, maintaining health is essential for living a happy life. You can improve brain health and cognitive function by avoiding destructive behaviours and following an Ayurvedic regimen.

Excessive Mobile Device Usage: In today's digital age, excessive mobile device usage has become common, leading to distractions, reduced focus, and increased stress. According to Ayurveda, overstimulation of the senses can imbalance the Vata dosha, causing restlessness and anxiety. Limit screen time, take regular breaks, and engage in activities that promote mental relaxation, such as meditation and nature walks.

In today's digital age, excessive mobile device usage has become common, leading to distractions, reduced focus, and increased stress. According to Ayurveda, overstimulation of the senses can imbalance the Vata dosha, causing restlessness and anxiety. Limit screen time, take regular breaks, and engage in activities that promote mental relaxation, such as meditation and nature walks. Irregular Sleep Patterns: Disrupted sleep patterns and inadequate rest can negatively impact brain health. Ayurveda recommends maintaining a consistent sleep schedule aligned with the natural circadian rhythms. Sufficient, restful sleep helps balance all three doshas and allows the brain to rest and rejuvenate, improving cognitive function.

Disrupted sleep patterns and inadequate rest can negatively impact brain health. Ayurveda recommends maintaining a consistent sleep schedule aligned with the natural circadian rhythms. Sufficient, restful sleep helps balance all three doshas and allows the brain to rest and rejuvenate, improving cognitive function. Consuming Excessive Sugary and Processed Foods: Such a diet can contribute to imbalances in the Kapha dosha and impair mental clarity. Ayurveda encourages a balanced diet, including fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains. These nutrient-rich foods nourish the brain and support cognitive function.

Such a diet can contribute to imbalances in the Kapha dosha and impair mental clarity. Ayurveda encourages a balanced diet, including fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains. These nutrient-rich foods nourish the brain and support cognitive function. Overconsumption of Caffeine and Alcohol: Frequent consumption of caffeinated beverages and alcohol can disturb the Pitta dosha, leading to increased irritability and cognitive imbalances. Instead, use herbal teas or warm water to aid digestion and promote mental clarity.

Neglecting brain-stimulating activities like puzzles, reading, learning new skills, or creative hobbies can contribute to cognitive decline. Ayurveda encourages engaging in activities that challenge the mind and support its function.

Neglecting brain-stimulating activities like puzzles, reading, learning new skills, or creative hobbies can contribute to cognitive decline. Ayurveda encourages engaging in activities that challenge the mind and support its function. Lack of Physical Exercise: A sedentary lifestyle can negatively impact overall health, including brain health. Ayurveda suggests regular physical exercise to stimulate circulation, improve oxygen supply to the brain, and enhance memory and concentration.

A sedentary lifestyle can negatively impact overall health, including brain health. Ayurveda suggests regular physical exercise to stimulate circulation, improve oxygen supply to the brain, and enhance memory and concentration. Suppressing Emotions: Emotional suppression can lead to stress and imbalances in all three doshas. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of healthily expressing emotions through meditation, yoga, or talking to a supportive friend or counsellor.

Emotional suppression can lead to stress and imbalances in all three doshas. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of healthily expressing emotions through meditation, yoga, or talking to a supportive friend or counsellor. Multi-tasking: Constantly engaging in multiple tasks simultaneously can create mental strain and disrupt cognitive function. Ayurveda advises focusing on one task at a time, which enhances mental clarity and productivity.

Constantly engaging in multiple tasks simultaneously can create mental strain and disrupt cognitive function. Ayurveda advises focusing on one task at a time, which enhances mental clarity and productivity. Overworking: Excessive work without sufficient breaks can lead to mental exhaustion and an imbalance in the Vata dosha. Incorporate short breaks throughout the day to recharge your mind and maintain mental agility.

Excessive work without sufficient breaks can lead to mental exhaustion and an imbalance in the Vata dosha. Incorporate short breaks throughout the day to recharge your mind and maintain mental agility. Chronic Stress: Chronic stress can negatively affect brain health. Ayurveda recommends regular relaxation practices, like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga, to manage stress and promote mental well-being.

In Addition

You can use Ayurveda to restore yourself and treat all bodily illnesses with the Panchakarma treatment. Dr Chanchal Sharma, the director, provided the information for this article; therefore, Do it only after consulting a doctor. Also, consult a doctor to determine the correct dosage and appropriate ingestion.

