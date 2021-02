Research has shown numerous benefits of living near green spaces, including a lower risk of obesity, better mental health, reduced stress, etc. Now, a new study has suggested that greening interventions like adding more trees, lawns and shrubbery in prisons may decrease the levels of violence and self-harm among prisoners. Also Read - What is driving people to seek out nature during the COVID-19 pandemic?

In prisons with a higher presence of green space, the researchers found lower levels of self-harm, prisoner-on-prisoner violence and assaults on prison staff. The study results were published in the journal Annals of the American Association of Geographers, reported IANS. Also Read - Green space can reduce violent crime in cities

Based on their findings, lead researcher Dominique Moran from the University of Birmingham proposed that inclusion of green space should be a key design element for new prisons. Outdoor areas in existing prisons should be transformed to include more green spaces, he said. Also Read - Mental health: Gower forestry project uses nature to help stroke survivors regain confidence

The beneficial effects of nature contact are already recognised in other institutional contexts such as hospitals and schools. Below are other health benefits of living in a greener neighbourhood:

Delay menopause

A study, published in the journal Environment International February last year, stated that living near green spaces may delay the onset of menopause. Women who live near green spaces experience less stress and thus have lower cortisol levels. Low cortisol levels allow them to maintain higher levels of estradiol, an important female sex hormone, which in turn delay the onset of menopause, the study explained. Exposure to green space may also help lower risk of certain mental health conditions, such as depression, which is associated with early menopause, the researchers said.

Reduces crime in cities

Another study published around the same time suggested that having properly designed and maintained outdoor green spaces can reduce violent crime and gun violence in cities. But a poorly designed and inadequately maintained green space can do the opposite, noted the study, which was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Lowers rate of smoking

In November 2020, the journal Social Science and Medicine also carried a study that associated greener neighbourhood with lower rates of smoking and higher chances of quitting. So, if you want to quit smoking but struggling to do so, try relocating to a greener neighbourhood. The researchers from the University of Plymouth in the UK underscored the need to protect and invest in natural resources to improve public health.

Improves brain development in kids

Children growing up in greener neighbourhoods may have better cognitive abilities than those living in less green spaces. A 2018 study revealed that exposure to green space early in life could have positive effects in the brain, leading to better working memory and attentiveness. The study, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, led by Payam Dadvand, researcher from the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal).

Another study, published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine, in the same year found less levels of stress hormone ‘cortisol’ in children living in green spacesas compared to those living in poor neighbourhoods. High cortisol levels can lead to elevated blood sugar, high blood pressure, back pain, bone thinning, obesity, insomnia, anxiety and fatigue.

Decreases risk for low birth weight

Expecting mothers who live in greener areas are less likely to give birth to babies with low birth weight, (babies born weighing less than 5 pounds, 8 ounces (2,500 grams). In a study, Professor Michael Friger from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel and team found an increase of surrounding greenery near the home was associated with a significant increase of birth weight and decreased risk for low birth weight. Lowest birth weight occurred in the most economically deprived areas with lack of access to green spaces, said the study published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.