Be Resilient, Realize Your Peak Potential

A regular meditation practice gives us the power to choose a conscious reaction to events.

You need to be self-aware of your thinking, emotion, and reaction patterns in order to be extremely mindful of the present.

As a leader, being inspired and aligned with the core purpose of the organization are two key aspects that help leaders take on any challenge. Personal resilience and delivering your best in all situations are complementary skills that you should develop to sustain and grow, both personally and professionally. Every organization goes through business cycles of highs and lows. Employees and leadership go through several personal challenges - chronic illnesses, traumatic conditions, family disputes, social problems, etc. Every disturbing experience gets recorded in the subconscious mind and continues to project in one's daily life and impairs physical, and mental health, and work performance.

Can Resilience Be Developed Consciously?

Research shows that people operate 90% of the time from what is stored in their subconscious mind and use only 10% of the conscious mind. To be resilient, you must first learn to detach from the memories of past experiences. According to neuroscience, memories not recollected for 3-weeks or more, automatically get weaker and disappear. Regular practice of meditation clears the mind of unwanted memories.

Develop Self-Awareness To Overcome Present-Moment Difficulties

"This too will pass." You need to be self-aware of your thinking, emotion, and reaction patterns to be extremely mindful of the present. It takes less than a second for the brain to fire a neural impulse against an environmental trigger e.g. seeing a biased boss or hearing about a huge contract loss etc. Many successful leaders stay focused on their present plans and future vision and do not get too carried away by adversities. Meditation builds this quality. A regular meditation practice gives us the power to choose a conscious reaction to events and increases our self-awareness.

TRENDING NOW

A few other factors that contribute to resilience include good relationships with family and friends, strong problem-solving skills, overcoming fear of failure, being proactive in seeking help, and finding meaning in life. Regular practice of meditation improves relationships greatly. It improves intuition to solve problems more spontaneously. People regard themselves more and become less self-conscious about what other people think of them as a result. In this state of being, fears naturally disappear and people are inspired to take help from others, for they see everyone in themselves.

Meditation Helps You To Go Into A Peak Performance State Called 'Flow'

Electrical Communication Through Neurons

The brain is an electrochemical organ in which electrical communication happens through neurons; this electrical activity is measured in frequencies called brain waves. Meditation alters the brainwaves and helps us slow down, recharge, and connect. There are five types of brain waves ranging between 0 - 100 Hz. For most people, the normal states are high beta and low beta.

Different Waves

High beta is the stressful, anxious, and worrying state. In low beta, we are focused and execute well.

You may like to read

Meditation slows the brain waves first to the alpha state, next to theta, and finally to the delta state or at times to the gamma state. Alpha state helps us to rest and relax well, and get inspired to strategize better. It also gives rise to solutions to ordinary problems. Theta state is great for creative solutions; intuition is in full play here. Delta states help one go into deep rest, repair the body, and recover well. Gamma is the peak performance state where the brain goes into full coherence. Gamma brainwaves have the highest frequency of 32-100 Hz. In this state, the various areas of the brain are in coherence and work in unison, all at once, to deliver maximum performance. It is also called the 'flow' state.

This could be about delivering an inspiring client presentation, a path-breaking product design, a heart-touching employee act, etc. EEG recordings (brain wave electric patterns) of top athletes show that they enter into the gamma state of brain waves during their 'peak performance'.

Takeaway

Many Buddha-CEO meditation practitioners and leaders mention that they are a lot more resilient now, and do not get caught up with failures and challenges. They have expressed that their mindsets have changed significantly with regular meditation. They do not criticize but rather contemplate what can be learned from every tough situation. They have additional time as their productivity has increased and often, they go into 'flow' states, delivering their best! Let's embrace meditation across the organization.

This article is written by Chandra Pulamarasetti, Founder, of Buddha-CEO Quantum Foundation