You must have heard about chakras, but you might have found it confusing. The literal translation of the word chakra is "wheel." There are 7 chakras in the body, starting from the top of your head to the bottom of your spine. Each chakra represents distinct energy. When these ingrained gatekeepers, so to speak, run smoothly, your energy flows freely, and you feel at ease. However, when a chakra is blocked, you might feel stuck and uncomfortable. So, how can you balance these chakras to lead a happy and stress-free life?

Root chakra

Root Chakra or Muladhara is located at the bottom of the spine and represents our foundation. It is the chakra that makes you feel grounded and feel confident to face challenges and succeed. Since this one is all about feeling grounded, centred and balanced, you should try outdoor meditation. Channel the grounding energy of planet Earth and meditate. Focus on your root chakra while you practice meditation.

Sacral chakra

Also known as Swadhisthana, the sacral chakra is associated with the unconscious. It is home to emotions and pleasure. An imbalance can make you feel emotionally worn out and sexually frustrated. Aligning this chakra will help you find joy in life. To unblock sacral chakra, practice crystal meditation. Crystal meditation is as simple as holding a crystal in your hand and clearing your mind. You can practice balancing your sacral chakra.

Solar plexus chakra

Manipura chakra or solar plexus chakra governs willpower, personality and self-confidence. It is the core of our identity. You may experience low self-esteem and stress if there is an imbalance. Deep-belly breathing may be able to help call your attention to this energy. It will help activate your core and awaken your internal fire to align your energy to be better.

Heart chakra

The Anahata or heart chakra is the bridge between the lower and upper chakras. It enables us to feel compassion, respect, generosity and connection to others. Thus, a misaligned heart chakra can make you lose that sense of connection and belonging. Practice yoga for your heart to align with your spirit. Shoulder flossing, a full wheel, and low lunge are some yoga pose you do for tending your heart.

Throat chakra

Vishuddha or throat chakra is about our ability to communicate our personal power. It allows us to express ourselves. When misaligned, it can cause throat, ear and nose problems. Balance your throat chakra by balancing crystals and use essential oils for meditation. Some of the best oils to honour your throat chakra is lavender, rosemary and chamomile.

Third-eye chakra

Ajna or third-eye chakra controls our ability to see the bigger picture and connect you to intuition. An imbalance may lead to confusion and problems such as headaches, dizziness and migraines. Practice mindful meditation to balance your third eye chakra and strengthen your connection to your inner voice.

Crown chakra

Situated at the top of your head, Sahasrara or crown chakra represents our ability to be fully connected to higher consciousness. It is the centre of trust, devotion and inspiration. A misalignment can create a sense of negativity in life. Guided meditation is the best way to balance your crown chakra. It will allow you to fully connect to your inner self and disconnect from the negativity lingering in the deep corners of your mind.

Note: While these practices may help align your chakras, they can have a negative impact if done incorrectly. Make sure you practice them properly. You can seek professional help to avoid complications.