Are You A Chronic Overthinker? Try These 5 Meditation Techniques To Achieve Mental Peace

When the mind becomes a monk, it becomes calm, and its monkey business ceases. In this state of thoughtlessness and consciousness, we experience peace and bliss. It is in this state that the intellect shines.

For all the overthinkers out there, achieve inner peace through these meditation techniques.

The thought of sitting silently with a goal to clear your mind of any kind of thoughts is definitely intimidating. In this day and age, everyone is constantly plugged into the internet and peoples brain runs a mile a minute. There is no scope to stop. If you are the person who constantly struggles to stay focused on one particular thought or is unable to not think and worry about a million things a minute, you know what overthinking means. You also know that it is very difficult to find mental peace when that happens. This kind of thought pattern can be very stubborn and difficult to get rid of.

Meditation is definitely an exercise that will help you to not overthinking. The thought of doing it can be intimidating. But, the best way to start the practice is by just doing it. Putting too much pressure on yourself will not help you when you are trying to keep your mind clear of all kinds of thoughts. Start off slow and be easy on yourself. Start with one or two minutes and try all the techniques and see which one suits you the best.

6 MEDITATION TECHNIQUES FOR CHRONIC OVERTHINKERS

Try these mediation techniques, they are known to improve concentration and calm your mind.

Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation originates from Buddhism and Buddhist teachings. It is the most popular meditation technique practiced in the west. In mindfulness meditation, you pay attention to your thoughts as they pass through your mind. You don't judge the thoughts or become involved with them. You simply observe and take note of any patterns.

Spiritual Meditation

Spiritual meditation is used in nearly all religions and spiritual traditions. Spiritual meditations are very diverse very much like the diversity in the traditions that fall under the category of spiritualism. Also will help you achieve mental peace and reconnect to yourself and reality.

Focused Meditation

Focused meditation involves concentration using any of the five senses. In this technique, you have to focus on one of your sense like, breathing to help divert your mind from all those thoughts incessantly circling your brain. In theory, this practice may seem very simple but it is not. But, that does not mean it is impossible. If your mind keeps wandering off, remind yourself to re-focus.

Mantra Meditation

Mantra meditation is a very active form of meditation slightly different from other meditation techniques. The movement guides in this form of meditation will help you form a deeper connection to your body and will help you stay connected to the present and not overthink. This meditation is very effective for people who want to achieve some inner peace and body awareness.

Movement Meditation

Movement meditation technique is similar to mantra meditation. It will also help you reconnect with the present moment and with your body, stay focused and stay calm.