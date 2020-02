Altruism or selfless concern for the well-being of others may begin in infancy, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Washington concluded it after observing nearly 100 babies. They found that nearly all the 19-month-old toddlers gave a tasty snack to a stranger in need, even when hungry.

Apart from showing that infants engage in altruistic behaviour, the finding also suggest that early social experiences can shape altruism – said researchers.

The researchers also found that children with siblings and from certain cultural backgrounds were especially likely to help, indicating that infant altruism is flexible. Many previous studies have shown positive influences of having siblings and cultural backgrounds that place value on how much an individual feel connected to others.

Signs of Altruism in Babies

The way your baby acts can tell a lot about the kind of person he/she will become. According to scientists, babies display first signs of altruism earlier than we thought.

Earlier, scientists believed that toddlers younger than two years old exhibit signs of altruism — selfless concern for the well-being of others. But in 2018, a study published in the journal PLOS Biology suggested that these signs emerge even earlier than we thought. The behaviour of a baby who is less than one year old can reliably predict whether it will display altruistic behaviour by the time it’s 14 months old. Here are some siggs, according to studies, that may indicate your child is born kind.

Very attentive and aware of its surrounding

Exhibiting surprise when people are not treated fairly

Responding to others in distress

Pay close attention to fearful faces

Willing to give up food, even when hungry

Altruistic people typically put others first and truly care about the people around them, whether they are related to them or not. They feel good after helping someone. They will volunteer in community work, donate money to relief efforts, and offer help before someone asks for it. Researchers say our brain functions influence how altruistic and selfless we may be.