A Neuroscientific Approach To Meditation: It Can Alter Brain Activity, Stop You From Making Mistakes

We have to observe the mind. Every time the mind wanders, we have to bring it back. Even if a thought comes, we must follow that thought, just like we watch fish swim in the ocean. The mind, as mentioned earlier, is a monkey. We have to tame the monkey and make it a monk. We have to cut this EY.

Open monitoring meditation can alter brain activity in a way that can help a person recognize and avoid errors in day-to-day life. Read on.

Do you make mistakes often? Many people tend to forget things and make mistakes when in a hurry. If you are one of them, don't fret. There is now scientific evidence that you can overcome this problem. All you need to do is set aside some time for meditation. According to researchers from Michigan State University, meditation could help you to become less error prone. This is a 'one of its kind' study, which has been published in Brain Sciences. For the purpose of the study, researchers performed experiments to see how open monitoring meditation altered brain activity in individuals in a way that suggests increased error recognition. Open monitoring meditation is nothing but meditation that focuses awareness on feelings, thoughts or sensations as they unfold in a person's mind and body. This study comes at a time when general interest in meditation and mindfulness is going beyond what science can prove in terms of effects and benefits.

Neurocognitive effects of meditation

Researchers of this study were amazed to see how one session of guided meditation can alter brain activity in people who do not meditate regularly. They believe that different kinds of meditation can have different neurocognitive effects. But they unanimously agree that, as of now, there is very little research on how open monitoring meditation impacts error recognition and further studies are required before any kind of assumption is made.

For the purpose of extraordinary study, researchers looked at more than 200 participants and analysed how open monitoring meditation affected their ability to detect and respond to errors. None of the participants had ever meditated before. They were all taken through a 20-minute open monitoring meditation exercise. During this time, researchers measured their brain activity with the help of electroencephalography, or EEG. Post this, they completed a computerized distraction test. Since EEG can measure brain activity at the millisecond level, researchers were able to precisely measure neural activity right after mistakes compared to correct responses. According to them, a certain neural signal occurs maybe half a second after an error. This is called the error positivity, which is linked to conscious error recognition, say researchers. According to them, the strength of this signal increases in the meditators relative to controls.

What is open monitoring meditation?

Most guided meditations have one thing in common. You have to bring your entire focus on a single object. In most cases, it is your breath. However, in open monitoring meditation, you tune inward and pay attention to everything going on in your mind and body. You need to sit quietly and focus on where your mind leads you. But, at the same time, you must not get too caught up with what your mind tells you.

The takeaway

Researchers say that though none of the meditators displayed immediate improvements to actual task performance, they are hopeful that the findings of this study will open a promising window to the benefits of sustained meditation. They are looking at testing different forms of meditation and determine if alterations in brain activity can translate to behavioral changes with more long-term practice.

(With input from Agencies)

