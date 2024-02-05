A Concise Night Routine For Oral Hygiene Involves The Following

Photo: Freepik

Just like how you follow a skincare and hair care routine, there must be an oral hygiene routine, too. It is essential to take care of the teeth, brush twice daily and go for regular checkups.

There are many dos and don'ts to follow for both adults as well as children when it comes to caring for the teeth; find out all about it here.

Just like how you follow a skincare and hair care routine, there must be an oral hygiene routine, too. It is essential to take care of the teeth, brush twice daily and go for regular checkups. Dr Chirag Arun Chamria, a dentist pointed out that a "well-rounded and concise night routine" for oral hygiene, especially for children, helps maintain healthy teeth and "prevents issues like nursing bottle caries and tooth discolouration".

He took to Instagram to list out five important points; take a look.

Dinner time

What should be your dinner time? This is a frequently-asked question. It is said that having dinner early is good for digestion. It is also good for your teeth. According to the doctor, you must finish dinner "at least an hour before bedtime, to allow saliva to naturally clean the mouth and reduce the risk of acid attacks on teeth".

Brush and mouthwash You may like to read

Dr Chamria it is essential for parents to ensure that children brush their teeth thoroughly before bedtime. Adults must follow this habit, too. Keep a mouthwash handy; it can freshen your breath, help reduce plaque and gingivitis, fight tooth decay and prevent cavities.

No milk bottles

Should children not be using milk bottles? The expert said parents have a habit of putting the milk bottle in the child's mouth because they think it will help the child sleep. "But, avoid doing it, because there is something known as nursing bottle caries, or milk bottle caries that happens to children between the age of one year and four-five years. It leads to discolouration and decay in the front teeth," he said, adding that parents should ensure their mouth and their child's mouth is clean before hitting the bed.

Clean pacifiers

According to the doctor, if a child uses a pacifier, ensure it is clean before bedtime. "Avoid dipping it in sugary substances."

"Make teeth cleaning a part of the bedtime routine, so that it becomes a habit."

