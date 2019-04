An hour-long session at our favourite spa is one of the few activities that we associate with relaxation and self-pampering. And Sunday is the best day for self indulgence, isn’t it? While it comes to opting for a particular therapy, a spa menu actually spoils us for choice. It has something for every part of your body starting from head to toes. You can choose from a wide array of exotic skin treatments and intensive massage sessions, depending on your requirement. No matter what you choose, the benefits of a spa therapy are manifold. Starting from stress alleviation and pain management to helping you look younger, you get it all from this therapy. Here, we sum up a few of them for you. Happy pampering!

Increases blood circulation

A gentle spa massage manipulates your soft tissues and increases the secretion of chemicals like dopamine, serotonin, endorphins and oxytocin. These chemicals are released as a part of the relaxation response and they result in improved blood and lymph circulation.

De-stresses your mind and body

A massage includes safe touch that invites your body to relax. During a spa massage session, the muscles of your entire body experience measured pressure that leads to a state of relaxation. Your blood pressure comes down and breathing rate becomes slow and production of stress hormones decreases. Also, it increases the secretion of the chemical serotonin that positively influences brain chemistry and eases muscle tension. A massage therapy allows your troubling thoughts to drift away helping you to shift to a more meditative state. This state of mind is known to alleviate symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. You can opt for massage therapy with essential oils such as lavender and rose. Lavender oil has amazing relaxation qualities and a refreshing scent too. This natural ingredient also promotes the health of your skin due to its antiseptic properties that fight bacteria. In fact, rubbing a little lavender essential oil on your feet can also de-stress your whole body. Apart from lavender, there are a number of other aromatic options including cinnamon leaf oil, cedarwood oil, lime essential oil and eucalyptus oil which have similar effects. Therapeutic massages with these essential oils are effective in alleviating muscular tension. Bonus: Your immunity also gets a boost. As your stress hormones go down, the count of your white blood cells goes up. They are crucial parts of your immune system.

Drives away fatigue

There could be various culprits behind fatigue: Draining office work, lack of sleep, stress, and medical conditions. While a one-hour massage session at the spa will not be able to tackle your medical conditions, it can take care of the other fatigue inducers for sure. In fact, a study published in the journal Cancer found that a weekly Swedish massage helped breast cancer patients fight fatigue.

Treats skin conditions

Most of the skin conditions including eczema,acne, psoriasis, are caused by heat or increased production oil. Acupuncture, a type of massage therapy focusses at the root cause of your condition.Several skin care treatments included in the menu of various spas (facials, peels or scrubs), can be tailored to your condition. They will help heal the skin and prevent future breakouts. A good massage also increases production of happy hormones, enhanced metabolism, better oxygen and nutrient supply to the cells. All these boost cell function which results in a more efficient removal of body toxins that lead to various dermatological conditions.

Helps you age better

There are a variety of spa therapies that provide specialized skincare treatments like peels, facials, and exfoliation. There are spa solutions for hyper-pigmentation, clogged pores, acne, and wrinkles. All these rejuvenate your cells and make you look younger than you are. All you need to do is hunt for a good spa near you and pamper yourself to beat those notorious marks of ageing. Ask your friends for recommendations.

Treats sleep deprivation

By relaxing your body, a massage therapy in the spa can enhance your sleep. During a massage session, your nervous system calms down due to pressure which leads to deep sleep. Deep sleep helps in pain reduction as well. If you are suffering from sleep deprivation, go for massages like acupuncture, shiatsu, reiki, and reflexology. Your massage therapist may also advice you on posture and sleeping positions, to encourage better sleep cycles.

Relieves aches and pains

Massage therapy actually relaxes your muscle tissues. This, in turn, reduces painful contractions and spasms. It can also reduce nerve compression. An extensive range of alternative therapies are there in various spas out there to give your body the much-needed relief. These therapies can include acupuncture, physiotherapy, reflexology and sport massages. They target specific problem areas and injuries, such as a knee injury from over exertion or a long-term back issue.

Aids in digestion

If you have digestion issues, you can go for an abdominal massage. This gentle session can actually heal your gut. It is used to treat a wide variety of tummy troubles including digestive problems, constipation, and bloating. The deep strokes used during an abdominal massage redirect acid and food towards the stomach. This promotes proper breakdown of nutrients and waste. Moreover, your colon gets massaged during this therapy which gives it back its motility. Castor oil is generally used in an abdominal massage which comes with a lot of other health benefits as well.