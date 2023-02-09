8 Issues When You Don’t Get Enough Relaxation

What happens when your body doesn't get enough relaxation?

Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, shares that if you don't get enough relaxation in your hectic daily routine can result in various physical and mental health problems.

Immune system: The immune system works well when we get enough relaxation. But the absence of peace can weaken our immune system's ability to fight off viruses. As a result, when exposed to these germs, you run a greater risk of becoming ill.

Mental health problems: It increases the risk of mental health problems like depression and anxiety, affecting your ability to cope with stress or manage difficult emotions causing hallucinations and delirium.

Melatonin: In many cases, a lack of relaxation can lower levels of melatonin is also found in people suffering from depression and those affected by insomnia.

Lack of relaxation: As per the study, people who get 6 hours of relaxation or Less sleep each day have a greater chance of getting into a road accident than people who relax for 7 to 10 hours.

Accident risk: It can also increase the risk of accidents. It also affects your balance and coordination, making you likely to fall, bump into things, and have similar physical accidents.

Cardiovascular disease: The absence of relaxation can impact the cardiovascular system by triggering harmful inflammation and increasing your blood pressure and blood sugar level, which increases your risk of heart disease.

Energy level: It can change our energy level by which we may feel fatigued, lacking motivation, and lazy. Also, you can get the craving for sweets, naps throughout the day, or caffeine.

Cortisol:Not getting enough relaxation can cause stress, leading the body to make hormones like cortisol, which tells glands in your skin to produce oil. As a result, oily skin can make you more prone to wrinkles, fine lines, and uneven skin tone.

