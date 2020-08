Energy, both positive as well as negative, is literally everywhere. We pick on the energy from people, things and even the environment subconsciously. Positive energy can boost your health and well-being, while bad energy can impact your mood, mental health and even your life. Also Read - Decorate your home and office with these plants to attract positive energy

Sometimes you may feel very low and sad after meeting a friend, who shared with you about his illness or hardship in life. This is because you have picked up negative energy from him, as energy is contagious. What you think or feel may impact others around you. It’s OK to be sad or feel low at times. That’s natural, but when these negative emotions continue for a longer period and recur frequently, it means that you’re storing up negative energy, which can harm your body and mind. When you are affected by negative energy, you may experience headaches, stomachaches, breathlessness, anxiety, depression, pain, restlessness, and confusion. Also Read - Social integration is the key that will help you prevent depression

So, it is important to clear negative energy from your life and bring in positive energy to optimize your holistic well-being. Here are 5 ways to get rid of negative energy in your body and mind. Also Read - Father's Day 2020: Paternal postpartum depression does exist and it’s different from daddy blues

Identify the source of negativity energy

It could a person or a specific place that could make you feel sad, angry, and low or drain your energy. Stay away from this source of negativity.

Surround yourself with positive people

Try to detach yourself from negative people and surround yourself with people who support you or demonstrate positive behavior.

​Practice meditation or go for jogging

You may not feel like doing anything at all when negative energy engulfs you. But it is important to get up and get going to get out of that black hole of negativity. Practicing meditation, walking or jogging can lift your spirits and drive the negative energy away.

Clean your office and home and get rid of the clutter

Clutter and disorder can attract negative energy. According to Feng Shui, clutter blocks good energy. You may not be able to focus on your work if your work desk is cluttered. So, clean your house, your closets and even your workstation to invite positivity your way.

​Stay close to nature

Nature is the biggest source of positive energy. Surrounding yourself with greenery or spending time with nature can boost your mood and make you feel more energized. A study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology suggested that spending just five minutes with nature can increase positive emotions.

Laugh more

Laughter is strong medicine. It can strengthen your immune system, boost mood, reduce pain and mitigate the effects of stress. Laughter is also a powerful tool to bring out positivity, create happiness and infuse optimism. Learn to laugh at yourselves and your mistakes, it will help take some of the pressure off your head, and you will be so much happier.

Do not take life so seriously

Serious attitude often results in negative energy. So, do not to take life so seriously. Taking things too seriously can cause unnecessary stress and worry. Instead spend more time enjoying life and try to find out what makes your happy.