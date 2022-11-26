7 Ways To Cultivate Your Inner Stability To Avoid Workplace Stress

When you're anxious, it's easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of your thoughts.

Life at the workplace has its ups and downs, so it's natural not to feel your most productive every day.

Poor mental health at work costs the employer and the employees, impacting one's tasks, productivity, and overall daily regime. Work stress becomes inescapable in most cases. Since productivity is impacted based on how you feel, think, and behave at the workplace, here are a few ways to keep stress at bay and cultivate your inner stability.

Use mind-relaxing techniques

When you're anxious, it's easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of your thoughts. Start with being aware of your thoughts and your surroundings. Eventually, you will notice that you are focused throughout the day. Practicing such techniques prevents your mind from wandering and help you stay alert at work.

Take short meditation breaks

Taking short meditation breaks in between the working hours can be calming and relaxing while uplifting your mental state. Deep breathing is one of the easiest and quickest meditation technique. Whenever you feel anxious, take out 5 minutes, sit in a quiet place, close your eyes and breathe consciously. This will help relax your nerves and mind at a same time.

Prioritize mental well-being

Before you start your day, take some time to reflect on your feelings. Life at the workplace has its ups and downs, so it's natural not to feel your most productive every day. So, instead of fighting with your mental health, meditate for 10 minutes anytime during your day. You can do so by practicing guided meditations using any meditation application at your own time & space.

Listen to music

Music acts as a therapy in tough times. It acts as a medium for processing emotions, trauma, and grief. Research shows that music can have a beneficial effect on brain chemicals such as dopamine and oxytocin, which is linked to feelings of contentment. And there is moderate evidence that music can help lower levels of the stress hormone called cortisol.

Take breaks

Take out 10-15 minutes from you daily work schedule to take a stroll outside and take in some fresh air and stretch your body. This will help you stay energized. Giving yourself such moments of downtime throughout the day will prevent over thinking and aid in meeting the challenges at work without feeling burnt out.

Take humor as medicine

You've probably heard the adage 'laughing is the best medicine'. It's not a joke, though. Laughter boosts your oxygen intake, stimulates organs, and increases the endorphins your brain releases. It breaks your monotony and helps you relieve stress while enabling you to concentrate more at work.

Choose the right environment

It is said that your personality is the sum of 5 people you sit with. Finding the right environment for your mental peace and development is very important for you. The environment you work in has a huge impact on your mental well-being. When there is positivity around you, it keeps you calm and mindful.

(This article is authored by Raman Mittal, Co-founder & meditation expert, Idanim)

