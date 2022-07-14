7 Simple Techniques To Combat Stress And Mental Pressure In Everyday Life

Here are seven simple techniques to manage mental instability and stress daily

We all encounter stressful events throughout our lives, ranging from simple annoyances like traffic jams to significant concerns like a family member's terminal illness or a heated discussion with your boss. There are numerous times in life when you want to vanish and return after things have calmed down. However, despite the recurrence of ups and downs, there is always a choice, requiring us to maintain patience. Contrary to popular belief, coping with distress is not as difficult as many believe.

Psychologist Dr Malini Saba, Founder and Chairman of the Anannke Foundation, shares seven simple techniques to manage mental instability and stress daily.

Inflating the Balloon: Close your eyes, assume a relaxed stance and breathe through your nose and mouth. As you inhale, imagine your abdomen inflating like your favourite-coloured balloon. Next, visualise the balloon's air slowly disappearing as you exhale. Remember that you do not need to force the air out; it will leave on its own, at its own pace. This practice can increase your body's comfort and relaxation and reduce your anxiety, rage, bewilderment, and sadness. Distract yourself with nearby objects: Playing with objects or things in your immediate environment is another effective technique to initiate a positive attitude. For example, you can divert your attention by putting on makeup, knitting, tying, planting, walking, or playing a sport. Mindfulness requires creativity, which can sometimes be used to calm an overly excited self. This can be a helpful method for reducing mental disturbances in the brain and promoting relaxation. Use colours to express yourself: Painting and art are visually appealing and efficient methods for relieving stress and anxiety. Moreover, art can reduce emotional distress. Create a colourful picture or erratic brushstrokes to divert your attention. The physical sensation of adding paint to paper is a visual surprise, and the enjoyment of seeing colour spread across the paper generates mental relaxation and aids in minimising anxiety and mental pressure. Concentrate on blue: The colour blue is noted for its calming effect. Scan your environment for the colour blue and focus on it for a while. As you become aware of your breath, softly rest your gaze on the colour. As you look at the colour, inhale for approximately seven seconds and then exhale softly. This may provide a brief diversion from your distress and mental pressure. Self-care: Implementing a self-care approach can help reduce stress levels. The simplest methods include lighting candles, reading a good book, getting a massage, working out, preparing a healthy dinner, etc. Self-care reduces stress and improves life happiness, whereas ignoring it heightens susceptibility to stress and burnout. You deserve credit: It is beneficial to give yourself credit and acknowledgement for your accomplishments. It may be helpful to convince oneself, "This is not as awful as it seems, and everything will work out." Observe your inner conversation. Place a palm on your chest and accept the present circumstance with optimism. A scan of the body: This technique combines progressive muscle relaxation with breath awareness. After a few minutes, focus on one body region or set of muscles at a time, and try releasing any tension you feel there mentally. A body scan may help you become more aware and create a mind and body connection.

