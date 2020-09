A certain aroma may remind you of something or someone – you might have definitely experienced it. This is because smells have a direct link to your memory center. When you smell something, the odour heads straight to olfactory bulbs that are directly connected to the areas of the brain that process emotion and learning: hippocampus and amygdale. While the hippocampus is responsible for your memory, the amygdale is where your emotions are processed. Several studies have shown that scents affect things like memory, concentration, sustained attention, and cognitive function to improve productivity. One study suggested that certain scents can evoke positive memories, which in turn help lift the mood and reduce stress. Here are the most powerful scents to boost your mood and performance in the workplace. Also Read - Healing herbs that help you deal with grief and sorrow

The tangy scent of lemon may help arouse the senses and improve cognitive function, especially in promoting concentration. In one study, participants who were asked to smell lemon made 54 percent fewer errors when typing. The smell of lemon also has calming and clarifying properties that may help you when you're feeling angry, anxious, or low. In addition, consuming this fruit can help fight sore throats and colds, thanks to its antiviral and antibacterial properties.

Jasmine oil is popularly used to calm nerves and as an anti-depressant. The smell of jasmine has uplifting capabilities that can promote a feeling of confidence, optimism and positive mood, as well as revitalize energy. Sniffing jasmine during a break may instantly refresh your mind and improve your productivity.

Lavender

The sweet smell of lavender has a soothing effect on nerves. It can help relieve nervous tension, depression, headaches and migraines. Sniffing lavender oil during rest time can refresh and recharge your brain. This helps improve concentration when you return to work. Thanks to its calming properties, lavender can also help control emotional stress.

Rosemary

Exposure to the odor of this common kitchen ingredient can increase alertness and improve memory retention. Further, the stimulating properties of rosemary can help fight physical exhaustion, headaches and mental fatigue. This scent is the perfect remedy for Monday blues when you need a bit of help to kick start your day. Applying rosemary oil may also help relieve muscular aches and pains.

Cinnamon

Research has shown that the scent of cinnamon can help fight mental fatigue and improve concentration and focus. Cinnamon’s stimulating properties can also increase motor response speed and boost memory, which are highly useful in the workplace. One study suggests that merely smelling cinnamon can improve performance in several types of memory tasks.

Peppermint

If you need a quick energy boost in the morning, simply inhale some peppermint essential oil or add a few drops of the oil to your shampoo during your morning shower. Peppermint’s scent revitalizes the mind, promotes concentration, and increases alertness. What’s more, a 2013 study suggested that peppermint essential oil is effective for preventing fatigue and improving exercise performance.

Coffee

We all know that drinking coffee can promote wakefulness, but just smelling the drink can also increase alertness. In one study, students who smelled coffee performed better on analytical reasoning tasks. Drinking the coffee had also shown similar effects.