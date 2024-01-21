7 Detrimental Effects of Mental Blockage On Decision-Making And Professional Growth | EXPLAINED

A mental roadblock can really mess with your decision-making and career progression. In this article, Shraddha Subramanian, Founder & CEO of Sparkling Soul, explains various ways to overcome these mental roadblocks that can help boost your personal and professional growth.

Decision-making can be done in two ways. One through statistics, which includes past failures & experiences, market research, etc., and the other through your intuitions. Tapping into your inner wisdom which is available for you to choose in the moment from the space of who you are now.

Though decisions can be made in two ways, the vital aspect is mental blocks impact both sides. The statistics way considers them more and in the intuition way, the mental blocks need clearing for the intuitions to show up and help you with the right path for you in that moment.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Shraddha Subramanian, Intuition Expert Business Coach, Founder & CEO of Sparkling Soul, has explained how mental blockage affects a person's personal and professional growth, and what he/she can do to avoid the detrimental effects.

Impact on Decision-Making

Mental blocks are an outcome of life's journey, experiences, unpleasant incidents, social conditioning, fears & limiting beliefs. There is nothing right or wrong. These are formed with our experiences and it is important to identify and shed them.

Limiting Beliefs

Intuitions and decision-making thrive in an open, unrestricted space. However, deep-seated beliefs act as shackles, restricting our intuitive capacity. These beliefs, often inherited or learned, can inhibit the natural flow of intuition by filtering our perception and limiting the possibilities we consider.

Fear

Fear, a powerful emotion, can shroud intuitive insights. Fear of the future, fear of failure, fear of making mistakes, fear of the unknown, or fear of judgment can disrupt the intuitive process, causing hesitation and leading to decisions based on caution rather than intuition.

Over-Analysis Causing Thought Paralysis

Mental blocks often manifest as continuous overthinking and self-doubt. The constant analytical chatter can drown out intuitive whispers, causing confusion and preventing us from trusting our innate wisdom.

Stuck in Comfort Zones

Intuition often thrives in spaces where we feel free to explore. However, mental blocks can confine us within our comfort zones, creating resistance to change or new experiences. This reluctance to venture beyond familiar territory hampers intuitive decision-making that may lead to growth.

How Mental Blocks Shadow Our Decision-making and Intuitions

Understanding how mental blockage affects your decision-making ability is important to address the issue from the roots. Scroll down to know.

Disconnection from Inner Wisdom

Mental blocks act as barriers that disconnect us from our intuitive guidance. This disrupts us from making decisions from our inner wisdom, the guiding light as the pathway for receiving intuitive ways is closed by the blocks.

Emotional Turmoil

Mental blocks trigger emotional responses that cloud rational judgment. Fear, anxiety, or self-doubt caused by these blocks can overpower reasoning, leading to decisions driven by emotions rather than sound intuitive wisdom.

Inhibition of Authenticity

Mental blocks hinder authentic expression and intuition. They compel us to conform to societal norms or expectations, suppressing our true intuitive impulses and leading to decisions that don't resonate with our genuine selves.

Overcoming Mental Blocks for Clarity

Are you looking for suggestions that can help you clear your mental blockage? Scroll down to know what te experts want you to follow.

Cultivate Self-Awareness

Start by fostering self-awareness to recognize and acknowledge the presence of mental blocks. Introspection and mindfulness practices aid in identifying these blocks and their impact on your intuitive process.

Treat Fear as a Messenger

Instead of resisting fear, embrace it as a signal for potential growth. By acknowledging and understanding fear, you can unravel the underlying causes and lessen its impact on intuitive decision-making.

Embrace Failure as Growth

Reframe failure as a stepping stone to growth and learning. Embrace the lessons gleaned from past failures to empower yourself in making informed decisions.

Practice Trust and Surrender

Cultivate trust in your intuition by practicing surrender. Allow your intuitive insights to surface without being clouded by overthinking or doubt. Trust that your intuition is a valuable guide in decision-making.

Explore Beyond Comfort Zones

Challenge mental blocks by stepping beyond your comfort zone. Embrace new experiences, as they often serve as catalysts for intuitive growth and expansion.

Bottom Line

In the realm of a fast-paced world focused on quick decision-making, recognizing and addressing deep-rooted mental blocks is pivotal. By unraveling these barriers, we pave the way for clarity and empowered decision-making aligned with our inner wisdom.

Remember, by unraveling these mental entanglements, you pave the way for decisive actions that lead to personal and professional growth.