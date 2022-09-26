6 Mental And Physical Health Benefits Of Soaking In A Hot Tub

From pain relief to calorie burn, soaking in warm to hot water can be very therapeutic for your health.

It's been a long, hard day and soaking in a hot tub may be just the therapy you need to unwind and escape. Aside from helping you relax, it turns out that spending time in a hot tub may provide other benefits, too. Whether you're a hot tub owner or make use of your gym's Jacuzzi or even your bath tub, there are some important things you need to know to get the most out of soaking in warm water. Let's explore some of the health benefits of soaking in warm to hot water. The potential benefits of using a hot tub vary from person to person. Much depends on your overall health and how you use it.

6 WAYS SOAKING IN HOT WATER CAN BENEFIT YOU

Stress Relief

One of the most relaxing benefits of soaking in a hot tub is that it helps you de-stress. Warm water has amazing effects on the body and the massaging action from a hot tub will help relieve all your emotional, physical and mental stress. You can even enhance the sensation by using scented candle and soft music.

Muscle Relaxation

Hot tubs have tub jets that has a massaging action on the body. This will not only help you unwind mentally but also help relax your muscles. It can heal body pains and aches. Soaking in a hot tub right before exercising can also reduce risks of getting injured.

Improved Sleep

According to research, the simple relaxation gained from a soak in the hot tub may be enough to help you drift off into a more peaceful sleep. An older study evaluated passive body heating as a treatment for insomnia in older adults. The study was small and subjective but found that hot baths promoted significantly deeper and more restful sleep. A 2012 study looked at the effects of hydrotherapy on physical function and sleep quality for people with fibromyalgia. The researchers concluded that hydrotherapy helped improve sleep quality along with other symptoms of fibromyalgia.

Pain Relief

Along with healing muscle pains and aches in the body, soaking in a hot tub can also help with diseases like arthritis. The massaging action of the water and the heat helps ease the inflammation and stiffness that causes pain. Water also makes the body feel lighter and takes 0ff the pressure from the joints. This can improve rang of motion and flexibility too. Similar effects can be felt if you take a simple warm bath in a bath tub.

Better Cardiovascular Health

Relaxing in a hot tub can raise your heart rate and lower your blood pressure. According to a 2016 study, hot water immersion may have "robust" effects on vascular function and blood pressure. The authors of the study suggested that passive heat therapy may help reduce cardiovascular risk and mortality, especially among those with limited ability to exercise. Earlier research found that immersion in a hot tub for 10 minutes may lower blood pressure and is likely safe for most people with treated high blood pressure.

Calorie Burn

In a small 2016 study, participants soaked in a waist-high hot bath for an hour and burned about the same number of calories as a 30-minute walk. That's not to say that it should take the place of exercise, but it might help metabolism, particularly for those who find it hard to exercise.