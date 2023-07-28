54321 Technique For PCOS Anxiety Relief: How It Works And How Is It Helpful?

The recent WHO (World Health Organization) data suggests that 116 million women (3.4%) are affected globally.

A considerable section, 70% of women and girls of reproductive age, remains undiagnosed in the primary (stage 1) care of PCOS globally. In India, the range is 3.7-22.5% of the female population. Despite a rapid rise in cases, little is given or taken.

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary/Ovarian Syndrome)

It is the most prevalent female endocrine disorder and the preeminent cause of infertility. A cystic ovary, ovarian dysfunction, and androgen excess characterize it. It is a combination of signs and symptoms related to an imbalance of hormones. This imbalance leads to hirsutism (hair growing in areas where men typically grow hair, e.g.-face, abdomen, chest, and back), balding, acne, and oily skin. Ovarian dysfunction looks like a complete absence of menstruation (amenorrhea) to menstruation delayed to 35 days or more (oligomenorrhea) to heavy bleeding (menorrhagia).

Due to all these dermatological, metabolic, and reproductive disturbances, PCOS affects psychological and sleep areas in a woman's life, leading to acute anxiety, depression, sleep apnea, disturbed sleep, and obesity. Women with PCOS are four times more likely to be at risk for depression than those without.

Symptoms you have been having such a hard time dealing with e.g., keeping a healthy weight, managing stress related to it, hirsutism, acne, or irregular periods. It can be challenging to have a diagnosis without an exact cure. However, women with PCOS need to know they are not alone.

Finding a support network and a healthcare provider who knows much about PCOS and is someone you feel comfortable talking with is significant. Many PCOS sufferers claim that discussing their worries with a counsellor can be beneficial because it lowers their problems.

Maintain A Healthy Weight

Along with diet and lifestyle modifications to maintain a healthy weight, the 54321 technique can help battle the high levels of anxiety and depression in women facing PCOS. This technique is the best form of self-care for females who find it hard to focus on other essential issues apart from the everyday mental struggles that PCOS offer.

54321 Technique

It is a fun and easy way to practice mindfulness. It is so much more than the counts of breathing, which we use to calm anger and nervousness. It keeps the five senses in play, like the eyes, nose, ears, skin and tongue. It is Simple, Practical and Therapeutic. Let's understand it. Sweta Jaiswal, Lifestyle Coach, GOQii,shares it would be best if you focused on-

5 things you see- From the 1000 things you see, zero it down to five which relate well to your present situation and how it does wonders to the environment/surroundings. 4 things you can touch-give priority to touches that give you comfort, like massaging your ears, your water bottle, a plant, pen. Feel its texture, weight and shape. 3 things you Hear-This can be a challenge as you will tend to listen to the loudest sounds /noise first. Listen to quieter and soft sounds or music/songs that you enjoy. 2 things you Smell-Differentiate between pleasant and unpleasant smells. Smell the only two things that will make you feel relaxed, like perfume in your napkin, your favourite hand lotion or an odour you want to move away from. 1 thing you can taste is as easy as popping a mint or gum in your mouth or drinking plain/flavoured water. Applying this natural, easy-to-remember remedy for anxiety and being grounded will help interrupt the nervousness and make you feel instantly re-energised and supported.