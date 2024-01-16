5 Ways To Channelize Your Energy To Stay Positive And Happy

5 Ways To Channelize Your Energy To Stay Positive And Happy

Stagnant emotions and energy can leave you feeling sluggish and unmotivated. Don't worry, our expert will tell you how to channel your energy in the right direction.

Channeling your energy is crucial for productivity, mental clarity, and overall well-being. When you can direct your energy effectively, you enhance your focus and achieve your goals more efficiently. In this article, Shraddha Subramanian, Intuition Expert, Business Coach, Founder of Sparking Soul helps us navigate the landscape of your potential, together, and watch as your stagnant energy transforms into a vibrant, purpose-driven flow that carries you towards a life that truly ignites your soul.

5 Ways To Channelize Your Energy

Here are five effective ways to channel your energy:

Self-Pacing

Self-pacing is the highest form of channeling your energy. This is the simplest way to create focus, root from your power of Prana, and gravitate towards the pause for more creativity and evolution.

Practice: Every hour take 5 deep breaths focusing on inhaling the vital elements towards enhancing your energy and exhaling what doesn't belong to you. Treat organs having their own lungs and keep breathing in them to release what doesn't belong there.

Set Clear Intentions and Goals

Setting clear intentions and goals provides direction to your energy. When you know what you want to achieve, your energy naturally gravitates towards those objectives. Break down your larger goals into smaller, manageable tasks, making it easier to direct your focus and efforts effectively.

Practice (Setting intentions): Every day write your intention at the start of the day. You can go on setting intentions for every hour and every transition in the work that you do.

Setting goals: Write down your short-term and long-term goals. Create actionable steps to accomplish them. Review and adjust these goals periodically to ensure they align with your aspirations.

Scan Your Body

Scanning your body for any trapped emotions and releasing them to reclaim your energy. Your body is a powerhouse of energy. The energy flows in pools inside of our body. The better the channel of pools is open, the flow of energy is at its peak. Emotions get stored in our body in various areas stopping or restricting the flow of energy. This can be released to get the vital energetic state.

Practice: Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Scan your body for any kind of heaviness, uncomfortable, or stuck feeling. As you identify an area where you have this feeling in the body, breathe into that part of the body. Ask it what is the reason for this heaviness and wait for the answer to show up. Continue to breathe into that space to reclaim the energy.

Speak Your Truth

The more you keep hiding from your truth and sharing it with people about it, the more you are blocking your free flow of inner wisdom, your reality, and the flow of energy. Speaking your truth helps you shed the masks releasing the trapped energies. Acknowledge that your authenticity is your biggest tool for living in a high-energy zone.

Practice: Identify areas where you are wearing a mask and do not show up fully and authentically. Create a plan to slowly and steadily open up and show up as your authentic self. Believe in yourselves and trust in divine guidance.

Set Boundaries

Learn to say NO. When you have clearly defined boundaries, you can respect your and others' time and energy. You would protect your energies from being spent on areas that are not relevant and keep on enhancing your decision-making skills by tapping into high-energy zones.

Practice: List the names of people and situations that invade your boundaries. Identify how you feel around these people and start to change your language about them if you cannot stop dealing with them. Your energy conservation with setting boundaries will be immense which you would be able to channel towards your focus areas.

Channeling your energy is a skill that requires practice and consistency. By setting clear intentions, setting boundaries, tapping into your body, and speaking the truth you can effectively direct your energy towards your goals and aspirations. Engaging in physical exercise, managing time efficiently, and prioritizing relaxation would also help you channelize and enhance your energy. Tweak these practices to suit your preferences and lifestyle. With dedication and persistence, you can master the art of channeling your energy for a more fulfilling and purposeful life.