5 Tips For CEOs To Release Burnout With Energy Healing

Energy healing can connect a person to universal energy and help in healing. Energy healing can bring about an instrumental change in the life of a CEO, says Ppriyal Lokhandvwala, Founder of Gandant Global, Intuitive Healer and an ICF-certified International Coach and Trainer. Here are five tips CEOs or high-pressure professionals can avoid burnout with the help of Energy healing:

Grounding: We are constantly breaking our circuit connection with the earth because of the rubber soles of our fancy shoes. It is vital to rebuilding that connection to release the constant scrambled and flustered feeling. An energy healer can help one visualise where you connect with the Earth's energy, fostering stability and a sense of feeling rooted. Power of Cord Cutting: One cannot focus on growth and progress for a better tomorrow if one is stuck in yesterday's problems. Sometimes, just being present in the present becomes a challenge. Energy healers can help cut cords to people, places, and things that may be draining one's energy. This involves releasing unhealthy attachments to situations, people, or past experiences, clearing the path for a better, uncluttered future.

Intuitive Decision-making: The feeling that one is taking a significant risk and trusting one's gut feeling while making a decision can heavily affect the person. This adds to the burnout for people at high posts, like the CEO of an organisation. Using Energy tools can help CEOs learn to tap into their intuition when making decisions. Energy healing involves trusting one's inner wisdom, which can lead to more balanced choices and reduced stress. Guided Visualization: Meditation calms and reduces burnout, stress, and anxiety; through a guided visualization exercise, an energy healer can help imagine different ways to replenish energy in one's mind reserves. This can involve visualizing a flow of various coloured love lights, also called healing energy, entering their body and creating an abundance of energy. Whenever one feels burnout, one can visualize going to that pool of energy and dipping in that pool. Balancing Mind, Body and Emotional States: CEOs need to be in their optimal functioning state for the quickest turnaround time on tasks and the overall morale of the employees. CEOs can use Reiki Healing, which uses various symbols and tools for mind, body and soul, maintenance and nourishment or other forms of energy healing. Energy healers can help them balance and restore the body's energy flow, promoting relaxation and stress reduction.