5 Strategies For Corporate Indians To Stay Fit And Stress-Free

VERIFIED

Fitness Coach Miten Kakaiya, founder of Miten Says Fitness, shares a few strategies corporate Indians can incorporate to stay fit and stress-free.

Work-Life Balance And Health: In the fast-paced world of meetings, conference calls, presentations, and chasing deadlines, losing sight of work-life balance is easy. Picture this: Your calendar is jam-packed with meetings, and your stress levels are skyrocketing. The following promotion is due, and you need more time to catch up on your 8 hours of sleep. "Setting boundaries is crucial for maintaining work-life balance. One has to know when to stop working and create a balance," says Miten Kakaiya, fitness and wellness coach. It would be best if you worked on transitioning from mini coffee breaks to mini walk breaks. Fitness Coach Miten Kakaiya, founder of Miten Says Fitness, shares a few strategies corporate Indians can incorporate to stay fit and stress-free.

Take Micro Breaks: Amid a busy day, sneak in a few minutes for a quick stretch or a walk around the office. These short breaks don't just re-energize your body but also boost your productivity and creativity.

Skip canteen food with healthy homemade food: Eat what nourishes your body! Instead of munching on fancy sandwiches or pizza slices during lunch breaks, carry your lunch boxes from home. Your diet should include food suited to your taste, lifestyle, and fitness goals. "Achieving your fitness goals is easier and achievable when you follow your diet despite a busy life", adds Miten.

TRENDING NOW

Lunch breaks = wellness breaks: Your lunch breaks aren't just limited to eating food. After having lunch, take some time out to step outside your work area, breathe some fresh air, and walk a few steps in nature. Your body will thank you for it, and your mind will appreciate the minuscule spreadsheets and emails.

Avoid coffee/caffeine after 3 p.m(here's why: Caffeine's Half-Life): Caffeine can linger in your system for up to 6 hours): That innocent 4 p.m. pick-me-up might be why you're tossing and turning at night, leading to sub-optimal sleep and making you feel sluggish the next day. Caffeine hampers the action of adenosine, a sleep-promoting molecule.

You may like to read

Prioritize Yourself: In the chaotic world of corporate life, where every day is about chasing deadlines, meetings and clients, remember this: prioritizing yourself rests on you. Acknowledge that you cannot accomplish everything in a day, plan your work, and carve out moments for yourself and your health. Strike a work-life balance by making conscious choices every day. Your well-being depends on it.

Conclusion

In pursuit of a booming professional career, don't forget to take care of the most valuable asset your health. Work-life balance isn't about juggling between a thousand tasks. Instead, it's about stepping back, breathing, and savouring life beyond the work desk. Reform your work routine for a healthier, happier, and stress-free work-life balance.