5 Measures To Boost Mental Health In The Workplace

Workplace loneliness will also lead to a decline in performance.

Here are five crucial steps to prioritize and promote mental health among our employees.

Mental health affects our well-being, productivity, and overall quality of life. As a leader, promoting mental health in the workplace is our social responsibility and a strategic imperative. By prioritizing the mental well-being of our employees, we can create a positive work environment that fosters growth, innovation, and success. Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO of Great Place To Work India, shares five crucial steps to prioritize and promote mental health among our employees.

Implement Employee Assistance Programs: Employee assistance programs (EAPs) in organizations and communities. EAPs are confidential counselling services employees provide to help them deal with personal and work-related challenges that may impact their mental health. Offering EAPs provides employees a safe space to seek professional guidance and support when facing difficulties. These programs can include counselling, therapy, stress management workshops, and financial or legal advice. Proactively addressing mental health concerns prevents issues from escalating and promotes a healthier workforce. Raise Awareness and Reduce Stigma: According to the Global Wellness Index 2020, India ranks 120 out of 151 countries in terms of overall wellness. This indicates a long way to go in addressing mental health challenges. Therefore, raising awareness and reducing mental health stigma in each of our organizations and supporting communities is crucial. Facilitate workshops, seminars, and awareness sessions to educate employees about common mental health issues by fostering an open and supportive culture of discussing their mental health concerns without fear of judgment or discrimination. Foster a Supportive Work Environment: Foster a supportive work environment prioritizes employee well-being. This can be achieved by encouraging work-life balance, promoting flexible work arrangements, and reducing excessive workloads. In addition, foster a culture of empathy, respect, and open communication where employees feel comfortable sharing their concerns and seeking help when needed. Regular check-ins with managers, team-building activities, and creating opportunities for social connections can also contribute to a positive and supportive work environment. Incorporate Mental Health in Health Insurance Plans: 68% of the Best Workplaces already cover Mental Health as part of their organization's health insurance plans. Following this trend, consider incorporating mental health coverage into our health insurance plans, including treatments, therapy sessions, and medication coverage. In addition, this step demonstrates a commitment to the holistic well-being of employees and supports them in seeking the care they need without financial barriers. Provide Access to Mental Health Resources: The National Mental Health Survey of India reveals that 1 in 7 people in our country are affected by mental health disorders, but only about 1 in 10 people receive adequate treatment. As an organization, bridge this gap by providing access to mental health resources.

To Effectively Implement These Steps

Involving all levels of the organization is essential. Leadership should set an example by prioritizing and openly discussing their mental health. Recognize mental health challenges and appropriately support their team members.

TRENDING NOW

Finally

Regular communication channels can be established to ensure employees know the available resources and are encouraged to seek help. It is important to remember that promoting mental health is an ongoing process. Therefore, we should regularly evaluate our initiatives' effectiveness, seek employee feedback, and make necessary adjustments.

In Conclusion

Prioritizing mental health in the workplace is the right thing and a strategic imperative for any organization. These five steps can create a thriving workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered. So let us commit ourselves to the well-being of our employees and pave the way for a healthier, happier, and more prosperous future.

RECOMMENDED STORIES