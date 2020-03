As you all probably know massage is a practice of rubbing one’s body with hands. The process involves putting gentle and strong pressures on the muscles and body joints to ease pain. Massages are medically proven to be beneficial as it promotes relaxation, improves your posture, boosts blood circulation, controls blood pressure, encourages easier breathing and much more. But apart from the above mention advantages, one of the most important health benefits of getting a massage is that it relieves stress. There are different forms of massages that focus on different parts of your body in order to cure pain and stress. Take a look –

Swedish massage

Swedish massage is a gentle full-body massage which is perfect for you if you are new to massages, or if you are going through tensions or even if you are sensitive to touch. This type of massage can help in releasing the muscle knots and is a very good option when you are looking for relaxation. Usually a Swedish massage lasts for almost 60 to 90 minutes.

Hot stone massage

A hot stone massage is best suited for those who have muscle pains or tension. You can also go for it if you are simply looking for relaxation. It is almost similar to that of Swedish massage, but the only difference is that in this case, therapists use heated stones. Usually a hot stone massage takes up to 90 minutes.

Aromatherapy massage

Aromatherapy massages are for those who are looking to reduce stress, anxiety and signs of depression. It also helps in relieving muscle tension and pain. Here the masseuse uses essential oils which are both applied to your skin and are inhaled through a diffuser. An aromatherapy massage takes almost 60 to 90 minutes.

Deep tissue massage

Deep tissue massage uses stronger pressure than the above massages like Swedish massage. It is good for those who have chronic muscle problems like injury, soreness, etc. as it helps in relieving chronic muscle pains and anxiety. A deep tissue massage is expected to last for 60 to 90 minutes.