The coronavirus pandemic has caused significant fear amongst people, especially among older adults, who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection. Adults 60 years and above are also at significantly increased risk of severe disease following the COVID-19 infection due to their decreased immunity and co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Therefore, the Health Ministry has advised the elderly population to stay at home as well as avoid meeting visitors at home during the pandemic. The Health Ministry’s advisory also asked elderly people to avoid going to the hospital for a routine checkup or follow up and to opt for teleconsultation as far as possible. Also Read - Will Russia be allowed to conduct trials of its controversial COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ in India?

While social distancing is of critical importance to protect seniors from the deadly viral disease, it can also isolate them and increase loneliness. And social isolation and loneliness have been linked to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers have also warned that loneliness is as lethal as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Below we have listed a few things that young people can do to help seniors feel safe and connected during the pandemic. Also Read - Sputnik V: How Russia's COVID-19 vaccine works and why safety concerns are genuine

Stay in touch with them

Social connection plays a critical role in the mental, emotional, and physical health of seniors. Studies have shown that seniors with a strong social network have a better quality of life and experience better physical and mental health than those with less social connection. Seniors need to stay connected socially now more than ever. So, if you have parents who live in a separate city or have elderly couples living in your neighborhood, make sure that they are safe and not feeling lonely or isolated. Also Read - Gargle with mouthwash daily to reduce COVID-19 transmission risk

Talk to them regularly over the phone or send messages on Whatsapp (as visiting them is not advisable now).

Ensure that they take their medication on time by sending reminders

If you don’t have your elderly neighbours’ number, leave a note on their front door just to let them know that you care for them.

You can also cook something and deliver it to them.

Help them buy daily essentials like milk, bread, eggs, vegetables, fruit, etc.

Teach them how to use technology

Technology has played a great role in helping people stay connected and less lonely amidst the pandemic. Elders usually shy away from using new technology as they find it challenging. As computers, smartphones, or tablets are the only means now to stay connected with friends, family members or relatives, it’s high time to teach them how to make calls or video chat with others.

Help them stay in touch with their doctors

While it’s advisable to postpone unnecessary medical visits, help them stay in touch with doctors who offer telemedicine. Ensure that their medical supplies are stocked up to last a few months.

In case you are not available or far away, make sure that there’s someone nearby who they could rely on to when in need. Don’t forget to add the COVID-19 emergency helpline numbers to their contacts and speed dial.