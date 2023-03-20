10 Health Benefits Of Being Happy: It Can Increase Longevity, Boost Heart Health And More

Happiness not only makes you feel good but also comes with numerous health benefits.

Many studies and health professionals agree on one thing. If you are a happy person, your risk of many health disorders go down. Read on.

Happiness is not only a state of mind but a state of being. Everybody wants to be happy. But when we look around today, we see that happiness is often confused with the feeling of fulfillment. These are two very different things. Today, on this International Day of Happiness, it is important to realise why it is so important to be truly happy. It not only makes you feel good but also comes with numerous health benefits. It is a sad truth today that happiness is externally triggered by people, circumstances, and things. One of the Buddha's stories tells of a man asking him, "I want happiness." To which Buddha replied, "First remove I, then remove want. All that remains now is happiness." The 'I' represents our ego, which gives us a false sense of self-importance. The word 'want' represents our desires and our belief that happiness is something to be pursued.

Being truly happy is a way of life

Sanket Pai, JetSynthesys' ThinkRight.me Master, says, "Happiness is a state of mind and is often misconstrued as an emotion. It is like bubbles in a carbonated drink - delightful but fleeting. It is heavily weighed down by expectations. Instead, we need to work towards developing a sustainable feeling of fulfillment and inner peace. That sense of balance and genuine well-being comes from cherishing others, feeling gratitude and appreciation for the good in and around your life, and from growing as a person."

Pai goes on to elaborate on what people usually think 'happiness' is. As he says, "Thomas Hobbes, an English philosopher of the seventeenth century, regarded 'happiness' as a process of accumulating tangible objects and pleasures. That definition of happiness still seems to hold true to this day. Consequently, we follow, compare, and envy the lives of our colleagues, friends, neighbors, relatives, and influencers on social media." This can never bring true happiness.

What research says

There are many scientific research on the health benefits of happiness. One study, conducted by researchers from the University of Minnesota and Texas A&M University, says that people can change the amount of happiness they get out of an experience and that a general happiness goal can leave a longer-lasting positive emotional imprint on a person. This was published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology. Another research from the University of Hertfordshire says that self-acceptance could be the key to a happier life, yet it's the happy habit many people practice the least.

Health benefits of happiness

Many studies and health professionals agree on one thing. If you are a happy person, your risk of many health disorders go down. Here are a few ways in which you stand to gain by being happy.

It makes your immune system strong

It can keep stress at bay

It makes your heart stronger

Your risk of cardiovascular diseases go down

You recover faster from illness and procedures

It leads to faster wound healing

You will be able to handle pain better

It can significantly reduce blood pressure levels

Your sleep will improve, which itself is good for health

You may live longer