We all know that the way our parents bring us up has a bearing in every aspect of our adult life. Starting from our behaviour and moral fabric to our life skills, everything reflects the impressions that our parents left on us when they were bringing us up. Now, a new study suggests that our upbringing can also impact how fast we age.

According to the study conducted at the Loma Linda University, cold or unsupportive parenting styles may have several negative health implications including accelerated cellular ageing. This leads to premature ageing. The scientists used and analysed the data of 200 subjects who participated in two studies in 1976 and between the year 2002 and 2007. The study result showed that telomeres (protective caps found on the ends of the strands of DNA) of participants who considered their mothers’ parenting style as cold were on an average 25 per cent smaller than those who reported having a mother with warm parenting style. This means that early-life stress is linked to shorter telomeres, a biomarker of premature cellular ageing and increased risk of disease later in life.

But there is no need to hit the panic button or hold a grudge against your mom and dad. Even if you have grown up with parents who haven’t been that supportive to you, a few smart diet moves can help you beat the body clock and delay your ageing process. Here are some anti-ageing foods for you to try.

Vitamin C

Found in foods like oranges, kiwi, lemon, broccoli, etc. vitamin C is the most common anti-ageing nutrient available. This water-soluble vitamin is a powerful antioxidant. It is required for the production of collagen, a significant protein for good skin health. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, consuming high amounts of vitamin C is associated with a decreased risk of wrinkles as well as improvement in the appearance of skin ageing. This vitamin is also important in repairing free radicals and preventing them from becoming cancerous or accelerating the ageing process.

Bone broth

Jam-packed with the anti-aging nutrient called collagen, bone broth can potentially help in protecting your skin against ageing and wrinkling. Also, it contains glycine, an amino acid that helps your liver flush toxins out of your body. This re-energizes your cells and delays their ageing process. Apart from these skin benefits, bone broth can help minimize the joint pain associated with ageing or physical activity. Bonus: It can also reduce inflammation and help in preventing chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and inflammatory bowel disease.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Found in foods like fish oil, nuts, chia seeds, salmon, flaxseeds etc., omega-3 fatty acids are linked to a higher likelihood of healthy ageing, says a study published in the journal The BMJ. Omega-3 fatty acids can also help reduce joint pain, boost bone strength and enhance sleep quality, factors important for healthy ageing. Apart from this, having enough omega-3 fatty acids in your diet can potentially lower your risk of age-related macular degeneration, which is one of the leading causes of vision loss in older adults.

Whey protein

Whey protein is considered to be an incredibly powerful anti-ageing food. It is found in milk, cheese, yogurt, etc. This easily digestible protein can help maintain muscle mass and slow age-related muscle loss. Whey protein contains glutathione, which is a tri-peptide that deals with immunity and acts as an antioxidant. Also occurring naturally in the body, it increases the bond of telomeres in your DNA, which are known to deteriorate with age and contribute to ageing. Therefore, increasing the body’s production of glutathione can potentially slow down the ageing process. Notably, old cells contain 20 to 30 per cent less glutathione than young cells.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E acts as a powerful antioxidant. This fat-soluble nutrient helps fight against free radicals and protect the cells against oxidative damage, a known factor behind ageing. Vitamin E affects wrinkles by boosting collagen production. It helps in supporting new skin cell growth and speeding up cell regeneration. Vitamin E is also effective in reducing brown spots and rough skin. If topically applied on brown spots, it can lighten them and smoothen the rough skin by lubricating cell membranes. Dietary sources of vitamin E include almond, avocado, spinach, peanuts, etc.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A helps reduce wrinkles associated with natural skin ageing, says a study published in the journal JAMA. This vitamin can promote healthy skin and help you look younger. When applied topically, vitamin A can also decrease fine lines and wrinkles while boosting collagen production to keep your skin glowing and soft. Apart from this, getting enough vitamin A in your daily diet may also protect against other age-related conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration. Some of the dietary sources of vitamin A include eggs, cod liver oil, fortified skim milk, orange, broccoli, spinach, etc.

Collagen supplements

In addition to vitamins and nutrients, you can also try collagen supplements for anti-ageing. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. Being the major component of connective tissues, it is found in muscles, bones, tendons and skin. This is significant for your overall health including preserving your youth. It helps in slowing down the signs of ageing. According to a research published in the journal Dermato-Endocrinology, collagen plays a significant role in strengthening skin and providing it elasticity and hydration. As you age, the body produces less collagen leading to the formation of wrinkles.

Another study published in the journal Skin Pharmacology and Physiology states that collagen peptides or supplements can help increase the elasticity and moisture levels of your skin in four weeks flat. This will slow down your ageing process. Collagen supplements not only stimulate your body to produce collagen, they also promote the production of other proteins that help in structuring your skin: Elastin and Fibrillin.