You’ve booked your makeup artist, your beautician has zeroed in on your bridal beauty package and you think all your beauty needs for your wedding day are sorted. But then the stress is still taking a toll on your skin and pimples, dark circles and dark spots are all coming back just when they shouldn’t! It is very important that you give your skin and body rejuvenation from within to look truly beautiful. Yoga can help you do just that. Every bride-to-be needs to perform these yoga asanas.

Sirsasana or headstand makes the blood rush to your face and improves the blood circulation in that area nourishing your skin.

To do this pose: Sit on your soles and place your knees on the ground. Lock fingers of both the hands. Making a triangle of the finger lock and the elbows, place it on the ground. By bending forward, place middle of the hand on the ground near the finger lock. Now straighten the legs. By practice, soles will automatically leave the ground and knees will touch the abdomen. Now keeping the balance, straighten your legs from thigh joint. Completely balance your body on the head. While returning to the original position, first fold your knee and then the legs. Let the thigh and knee touch the abdomen. Now gradually place the soles on the ground. Sit on the soles and slowly raise your head.

Hastapadotasana is another forward bending pose that can give an instant glow to your skin by improving the blood flow to your facial tissues.

To do this pose: Stand straight in such a way that both your legs touch each other. Inhale slowly, and take both your arms overhead. Exhale and bend your body by your waist so that your head faces your feet. Place both your hands on the ground by the side of your legs or on the legs. Hold this position for some time and make sure you do not bend your knees. As you exhale, slowly bring your body up in the standing position. Inhale and get both your hands down.

Uttanasana helps your body bend forward and makes the blood rush to your face while stretching your hamstrings and muscles of your abdomens, relaxing your body.

To do this pose: Raise your hands from the front to above your head as you inhale slowly. Then bend forward completely pushing your buttocks back till your palms touch the floor and your forehead touches your knees. If you cannot bend completely, or are uncomfortable with the stretch on your hamstrings, bend your knees a little. To return back to the standing position, as you inhale slowly bring your arms above your head, raising your upper body. Then as you exhale bring your arms down from the front of your face. Remember to rise up from the hips, without straining your muscles.