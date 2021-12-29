Millennial Beauty Trends Of 2021 That Are Easy To Recreate

Year-Ender 2021: Millennial Beauty Trends Of Last Year That Are Easy To Recreate

The multi-dimensional and ever-changing beauty industry saw a comeback of many trends in 2021. Here are some of the most loved trends of this year that you can take ahead in 2022 as well.

Even during a lockdown, beauty can bring moments of joy to your day, whether you're looking to relax or express yourself creatively. More than a year later, Covid-19 is still shaping the space, but businesses are better equipped to deal with the seismic shift in customer attitudes and expectations. The epidemic has expedited the spread of once-peripheral technology, from virtual try-on features to AI-enabled skincare analysis to "waterless" beauty products. Beauty brands have had to evolve from a one-dimensional category to something more holistic and inclusive as the emphasis on health and wellness has increased.

The beauty industry will carry many lessons learned and permanent shifts from the previous year into 2021.

Brown lipsticks inspired by the '90s

Brown lipstick is one trend that has risen to prominence in our age group. When it comes to makeup, the millennials are going back in time to the 1990s. From Ariana Grande to Shay Mitchel, celebrities are all embracing the retro look. Brown lipsticks have a lot of versatility when it comes to matching with different makeup looks.

Red hot eyeshadow

Millennials prefer classic, richer hues, with red-hued eye shadow makeup taking an unexpected lead. It is experiencing a surge in popularity among millennials. Simply apply a red shadow all the way up to the crease of your lids, and then finish with eyeliner to complete the look. To make your eyes stand out, tight line your lower lash line with white kohl.

Minimalist skincare

When it comes to skincare, less is sometimes more. Cakey makeup and multi-step beauty routines are a thing of the past. Clearly, many of us are hoping to find clean products containing nutrient-rich ingredients that will help us achieve that desired effortless glow.

Vibrant eyes

The vibrant blue eyes are the big trend of 2021. To achieve the look at home, apply a primer all over your lid and eye area before filling in your brows with your preferred brow pencil. After that, use a brow gel to fill in the brows and a small liner brush to lightly sketch with a bold palette. Finally, set the cream colour with a matching eye shadow colour so it doesn't move, then curl your lashes and apply mascara for volume.

Fresh faces forward

Skincare was the most popular beauty category purchased by people of all ages during the pandemic, followed by hair care. Eye makeup was the second most popular category for Gen Z, while older generations preferred fragrance and body wash to keep things smelling nice.

Clean beauty

Natural, non-toxic ingredients were the most important consideration for younger generations when shopping for beauty products. Millennials and Generation Z were also more likely than their elders to purchase cruelty-free and vegan products.

Bare luminous skin

While the matte finish is popular, it's time to go all glowy. Glass skin, dumpling skin, and flashbulb skin are the new must-have looks for beauty babes.

80s curls

As brown lipsticks, thin brows, and shag haircuts gained traction on social media at the start of the year, we predicted that 90s trends would make a comeback. However, it appears that millennials and Generation Z are pushing back even further. We're talking about resurrecting 80s beauty trends like big curls and obnoxious eye shadow.

The beauty industry is undergoing a transformation, becoming more realistic, natural, and innovative. The last two years have been transformative for most industries, but for the beauty industry, given the limited opportunities for consumers to feel 'beautiful,' confinement has allowed consumers to reflect and be selective about their choices.