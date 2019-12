Everybody has some sort of beauty regime that they follow every day even if it is just washing and moisturising the face. ©Shutterstock

How well did you take care of your skin in 2019? Take our quick beauty quiz to find out. Skin care is the basic in any beauty regime. But are you doing it right? With 2019 coming to an end, it is time for you to look back and see what you have done right or wrong when it came to taking care of your skin. Our quick beauty quiz will help you do just that. Everybody has some sort of beauty regime that they follow every day even if it is just washing and moisturising the face. But to maintain proper skin health, it is essential to do more than that. If you want to look good all the time and exude radiance, you need a daily routine that boosts skin health.

Take our quick beauty quiz to see if your skin care efforts were up to the mark in the year that has gone by.

THE BEAUTY QUIZ

Take our beauty quiz to see where you stand.

1. How often do you clean your clean your makeup brushes, combs, hairbrushes and manicure set?

a. Once a month.

b. Whenever it starts to look dirty.

c. Hardly ever. I just replace it when it gets too old.

2. Do you always remove your make up before going to sleep?

a. Always. I never sleep without cleaning my face thoroughly.

b. I skip it sometimes if I am too tired.

c. I do it if I feel like it. I will wash my face in the morning anyway.

3. Do you use a cleanser, toner and moisturiser as part of your night-time skin care routine?

a. Always

b. Cleanser and moisturiser yes, But I usually leave out the toner.

c. I just wash my face with soap and water and, maybe, use a moisturiser sometime.

4. Do you sleep for 7 to 8 hours every night?

a. I always make sure to get proper sleep every night.

b. Sometimes. But I try to make up with an afternoon nap on days that I don’t get enough sleep at night.

c. Never. I go to bed late and have to get up on time. I usually sleep for 5 to 6 hours every night.

5. Do you use sunblock?

a. I never step out of the house without applying sunblock on my face.

b. Occasionally. Sometimes, if I am in a rush, I skip this step.

c. I may apply it in summers but never in winters.

THE RESULT

If your answers are most (a), you are on the right track. If it is mostly (B), you need to push yourself harder. For those of you who have answered most (C), your condition is pathetic. Please know that you are just inviting skin problems with your lackadaisical attitude. Skin needs proper care to look young and radiant. You must make a promise to yourself to be more responsible in 2020. Be beautiful and stay happy.