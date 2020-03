Mild exfoliating with natural DIY scrubs can help you clear out the dead skin cells from your body.

This quarantine period has left most of us with no choice but to work from home and later binge watch shows. However, many celebrities are urging people to stay fit and take care of themselves through social media. And now recently, actress Yami Gautam posted a picture of her homemade scrubs. She captioned it saying, “Made some homemade scrubs #stayhome #staysafe”.

View this post on Instagram Made some homemade scrubs 🍃 #stayhome #staysafe 🙏🏻 A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Mar 26, 2020 at 3:26am PDT

Here’s how mild exfoliating with natural DIY scrubs can help you clear out the dead skin cells from your body and can give you a glowing and younger looking skin.

Lentils (dal) body scrub

Dal or lentils are a common to find in every kitchen which can be used to make scrubs.

How to do it

Grind about 2 tsp of lentils into a powder

Mix it well with milk or honey

Apply it for 15 minutes

Rinse off with water

Sandalwood (Chandan) face scrub

Chandan or sandalwood face scrub can help in getting rid of the impurities and dirt from the skin.

How to do it

Mix some chandan with rice powder, gram flour, milk and rose water.

Make sure not to add too much milk or water in order to keep your scrub thick.

Apply the mixture once in every two weeks for the required results.

Rice curd and rose oil scrub

This is a creamy scrub which not just removes the dead skin cells gently but will also moisturize your skin making it softer.

How to do it

Add grinded rice, curd and two drops of rose oil together and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your face and let it dry.

Wash it off with water.

Lemon foot scrub

Lemon foot scrub mixture scrubs and moisturizes your feet helping them in reducing the dryness.

How to do it

Mix half a lemon’s juice with 2 tbsp of olive oil and 2 tbsp of brown sugar.

Massage your feet gently with the mixture and leave it for 15 minutes.

Rinse off with water and pat dry.

Pomegranate lip scrub

Lips also need scrubbing at times in order to get rid of the dead skin. This scrub made with pomegranate seeds may work wonders.

How to do it