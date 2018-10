Lips are one of the most sensitive areas of our body. In fact, the skin on our lips is the most sensitive. Hence, we need to take great care of it, especially during winters when the air is drier. Winter can rob our lips of moisture making them cracked and coarse. It is important that you keep them moisturized and exfoliated throughout the year and not just during winter. Here are some simple DIY lip scrubs you need to use to get soft lips naturally.

Honey and sugar lip scrub: Honey is full of minerals and vitamins including B6, niacin and zinc which make it deeply moisturising and pH balancing. All you need to do is mix 1 tbsp of sugar with 1 tsp of raw honey. Rub your lips together to scrub your lips and let the scrub do its magic for about 5 minutes before you rinse your lips with lukewarm water. The scrub will help cleanse dead skin cells and reveal fresh skin.

Pomegranate and malai lip scrub: Just crush a few pomegranate seeds and add malai to it. Mix it well and gently scrub your lips. Let it stay for 10-15 minutes and then wash off with water. Both pomegranate seeds and malai are naturally hydrating and help seal the moisture in the lips.

Lemon and sugar scrub: Lemon is an excellent natural skin bleaching and brightening ingredient. Lemon is great for lips that have become dark due to pigmentation, smoking or even biting and drinking tea and coffee. Sugar along with lemon can help your lips restore their natural pink colour.

Aloe vera and ubtan scrub: Aloe vera is an excellent natural moisturiser. Just mix a bit of aloe vera gel with ubtan and rub your lips with it. Doing this regularly will help your lips become smooth and soft.