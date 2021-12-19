Wrinkles Cropping Up On Your Face? Skincare Treatments For A Better-Looking Skin

Have wrinkles started to appear on your face and bothering you? If yes, then here are some cosmetic treatments that can help you get rid of them and get your youthful-looking skin back.

Wrinkles are a common phenomenon that cures as people age. It is a by-product of the natural process of ageing. It first appears or commonly shows up in the places where the sun exposure is maximum, that is the face, hands, neck etc. And that is exactly why sunscreen is important because the absence of it can cause premature ageing signs like wrinkles. While sunscreen is one of the important components to protect the skin, there are several things to take care of to slow down wrinkles.

When the skin layer called the dermis begins to thin, it disrupts the structure of the skin causing the outer layer of the skin to loosen up. But there are ways in which this process can be reversed or treated for better-looking skin.

Treatments To Treat Wrinkles

We have Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest, to introduce a few clinical treatments that can help in treating wrinkles.

Laser Resurfacing

It is a treatment conducted to reduce facial wrinkles, blemishes and irregularities and acne scars. The laser skin treatment for resurfacing will reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles, smoothen the moderate ones and completely erase the mild ones. Once a patient undergoes laser skin surfacing it can last up to 3-5 years. There are several types of laser resurfacing like CO2, erbium, pulse-dye, fractional, IPL(intense pulse light); the best one for your skin type can be recommended by a dermatologist.

Chemical Peels

This advanced treatment can help to remove the outer layer of wrinkled skin by using a chemical solution that helps to damage the outer layer in a controlled manner. This will give a chance for the skin underneath to grow giving a person a younger look. Chemical peels are great for wrinkles, fine lines and acne scars. It is an absolutely safe non-surgical treatment that can leave you with smoother even-toned skin.

Radiofrequency Skin Tightening

It is a safe and effective way to reduce wrinkles. It used low energy radiation heat to produce collagen which helps to improve reduce the signs of wrinkles. It is best to treat mild and moderate wrinkles. Even though the results of the treatment lasts long, regular touch-ups are required to maintain the upcoming changes in the skin.

Botox

Everyone must have heard of the term botox as popularly used by celebrities and people who face the camera. It is one of the most popular treatments for reducing fine lines and wrinkles. It works by weakening and paralyzing the muscles which helps in smoothing the wrinkles giving a much younger appearance.

Face-Lift

It's a cosmetic surgical procedure to reduce the sagging of the skin cells. It can help to remove wrinkles and fine lines improving the signs of ageing. The procedure can involve removing excess skin, tightening facial tissues and smoothing out the wrinkled areas. There are three types of facelifts, a traditional facelift, a mini-lift, and a neck lift. An expert surgeon can craft the procedure for your exact requirements.

Fillers

Facial fillers are substances like collagen, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxylapatite that help to reduce or eliminate wrinkles. It temporarily softens the wrinkles when injected into the skin. The duration of the results will depend on the type of wrinkle and filler used.