Water is everything and it is obvious that you can’t imagine living without it as there is no possibility of life otherwise. World Water Day is a UN observance day that focuses on the importance of freshwater and the sustainable management of its resources. It is observed on 22 March every year. The theme of this year revolves around ‘Water and Climate Change’ and how they are interlinked.

Drinking enough amount of water is essential for health. A glass of cold or hot water can also fix many of your health problems. What’s more, water is the key to enhancing your beauty and youthful look. Take a look at some of the amazing benefits of water for your skin and hair –

Helps with glowing skin

The fluid plasma in your blood consists of 90% of water. Drinking enough water promotes smooth blood flow in the body which helps in increasing your skin’s texture. It keeps your skin hydrated and prevent getting dry. If you consume adequate amount of water, you may not need a blush and lipstick to make your cheeks glow or lips rosy.

Detoxifies your body

Water has the ability to flush out the extra toxins from your organs. This helps prevent skin problems like eczema, wrinkles, and psoriasis. Water may also help in reducing acne problem.

Makes hair shiny and strong

When the body feels a shortage of water, it borrows from other body parts. This can weaken the body and lead to hair loss, breakage, and thinning of hair strands. Therefore, keep nourishing your body by drinking at least 1 to 7 litres of water each day. This not only prevents your hair from falling but also makes them look rich and shiny.

Delays the signs of aging

Drinking water is the key to prolong your youthfulness. Yes, it can nourish and hydrate the tissues of the skin, which can increase your skin’s elasticity. This can delay the signs of aging like having fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles on your face.