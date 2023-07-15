World Plastic Surgery Day 2023: Do Silicone Breast Implants Raise The Risk Of Breast Cancer?

Breast implants can make it more challenging to detect breast cancer on a mammogram.

Breast implants are approved for increasing breast size, reconstruction after breast cancer surgery, and to correct developmental defects. Let's understand the risks and benefits of silicone breast implants.

Breast cancer is one the world's most prevalent cancers, affecting millions of women worldwide. In 2020, more than 2 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, which led to 685 000 deaths globally. Factors that can increase the risk of breast cancer include increasing age, obesity, excessive alcohol use, family history of breast cancer, radiation exposure, reproductive history, tobacco use and postmenopausal hormone therapy. There are concerns that silicone breast implants may raise the risk of breast cancer. On World Plastic Surgery Day 2023, we asked an oncologist and a plastic surgeon if breast implants can actually cause cancer.

Are women with breast implants more likely to develop breast cancer?

Dr Sidharth Sahni, Director, Breast Oncology, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, answered, "Silicone breast implants do not appear to raise the risk of breast cancer. Numerous studies have been conducted to examine the potential link between breast implants and breast cancer, and the current scientific consensus is that silicone breast implants do not increase the risk of developing breast cancer."

"The largest and most comprehensive study on this topic is the Nurses' Health Study II, which followed over 100,000 women with breast implants for more than two decades. The findings of this study, as well as other research, have consistently shown that women with breast implants have the same risk of developing breast cancer as women without implants."

However, he noted that breast implants can make it more challenging to detect breast cancer on a mammogram due to the presence of the implant.

Dr Sahni elaborated, "This is because the implant can obstruct a portion of the breast tissue, potentially hiding some abnormalities. Having said so, various techniques can be employed to optimize mammography for women with breast implants, such as specialized views or additional imaging methods like ultrasound or MRI."

If you have concerns about breast cancer or breast implants, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional who can provide personalized information and guidance based on your specific circumstances, he added.

Breast augmentation is the 2nd most common cosmetic surgery

Women wishing to get silicone implants for breast augmentation may have so many concerns regarding its safety.

"Should I get breast implants? Do silicone implants raise the risk of breast cancer? Are there any other risks associated with them? These are some of the questions that patients usually ask us," stated Dr Anmol Chugh - Consultant - Plastics & Aesthetics Centre, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

He gave a quick overview about breast implants.

US-FDA has approved implants for increasing breast size (known as augmentation), for reconstruction after breast cancer surgery or trauma, and to correct developmental defects. The FDA has also approved breast implants to correct or improve the result of a previous surgery. According to a survey in 2021 by ISAPS (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons), breast augmentation is the second most common cosmetic surgery performed worldwide.

There are two types of implants: Silicone or Saline based. Silicone implants are the ones which are more commonly used as they come in different shapes and sizes which are then customised according to patient.

But when it comes to breast cancer, he said, "The research is still ongoing. Multiple studies have found no clear evidence that having silicone implants increases the risk of breast cancer."

"Even then it's always recommended that routine physical examination and mammograms are done after breast implant surgery. Rarely breast implants have been associated with a type of blood tumor known as Anaplastic Larger Cell Lymphoma or ALCL. Risk ratio is about 1 in 10000 and that too has been associated with a type of implants called as textured implants. Treatment includes removal of implant and medical management."

Possible complicationsafterbreast implant surgery

Dr Chugh listed some possible complications associated with breast implants while mentioning that "it is to inform not alarm as thousands of successful cosmetic surgeries are being performed worldwide."

Wound Infection is uncommon but is more likely in smokers and diabetics.

Bruising and swelling subsides within few days.

Bleeding can occur and therefore medications and substances which cause blood thinning are stopped before breast implant surgery.

Scarring can occur but it's unusual and scars heal typically well and are hidden underneath the breasts.

Capsule contracture is due to scar tissue that forms around implant which over years can become hard. Newer implants seem to have reduced this problem.

"First performed in 1960, breast implants have helped many women to enhance body image and self-esteem and is still continuing to do so. However, it's important to be aware of the pros and cons of any surgical procedure which includes breast implants also," he concluded.

What is now celebrated as World Plastic Surgery Day actually started in India as the National Plastic Surgery Day. The day is observed every year on July 15 to create awareness on the science of Plastic Surgery.

