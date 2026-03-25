World Health Day 2026: Looking good isn’t just skin deep, expert explains why early diagnosis matters for long-term health

Looking good does not always mean being you're healthy internally. Watching for subtle symptoms accompanied with regular screening can help you preventing serious diseases.

World Health Day 2026: Looking good is often linked to clear skin, a healthy glow and physical fitness but according to experts real wellness goes much beyond these factors. They say that subtle changes in your body, whether it is feeling unexplained tiredness, sudden weight gain or constant skin rash can occasionally hint at underlying health problems that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Importance of early diagnosis

Multiple studies have also shown that severe conditions like metabolic disorders and other chronic illnesses are usually symptomatic and may show early warning signs which could be easy to ignore. Therefore as we all strive to achieve a healthy work-life balance noticing these symptoms and addressing illnesses with the help of a doctor as soon as possible can be one of the critical steps to avoid complications and guarantee improved long-term results.

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Expert inputs on early diagnosis

In an exclusive interview with Dr. Bimalpreet Mohan, Director and Head, Department of Radiology, Capital Health and Diagnostic Clinic, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, the doctor explains why healthcare professionals do not only focus on early detection but also ensure to give attention to enhancing the quality of life with successful treatment.

People often equate looking healthy with being healthy so how misleading is this perception?

Dr. Mohan: I see this misconception almost on a daily basis. A person might appear healthy, physically active, and symptom-free, yet imaging might reveal underlying diseases that are progressing in the background. Vascular blockages, cancer and fatty liver are examples of diseases that are not necessarily reflected physically and only a small portion of inner wellness can be related to physical appearance. Due to the complex nature of the human body, many diseases develop subtly without physical symptoms. A false sense of security can be created by relying on physical appearance alone, which can cause a delay in receiving timely medical care. Only a combination of physical examination, diagnostic imaging and preventative screenings rather than merely appearance can be used to assess a person's health.

Why is early diagnosis considered so crucial in preventing serious diseases?

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Dr. Mohan: The key to effective treatment is early diagnosis of the illness. Early illness detection often means that treatment is simpler, cheaper and has significantly better outcomes. For instance, the early detection of a small tumour by using images may allow simpler treatment before the tumour grows and metastasizes. Similarly, early detection of diseases, for example, may prevent further fractures and heart attacks. The treatment of diseases may be complicated and survival may be compromised if the diseases are diagnosed later. At this point, the role of radiology is critical because it may detect underlying problems before the illness appears, giving the patient and the physician a significant window of opportunity.

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Which major conditions commonly go undetected in their early stages?

Dr. Mohan: In the early stages a number of dangerous issues often go unnoticed. Common examples include tumours which may not show symptoms until they are well advanced as in the case of liver, lung and breast cancer. Another disease which is often unintentionally identified is fatty liver disease. Kidney disease damages to organs due to high blood pressure and even heart artery blockages can also be in the early stages and not identified. In addition bone density loss and thyroid nodules are also commonly identified in the process. These are examples of ailments which show the importance of regular scans and screens even for individuals who appear healthy. For these unidentified health issues radiology often acts as the first point of identification.

What are some subtle warning signs people usually ignore?

Dr. Mohan: Many early warning signs are subtle and simple to ignore. For instance, a reduction in appetite, moderate discomfort, tiredness and changes in body weight may not be taken seriously. Other changes that may be ignored include some tiredness, headaches or gastrointestinal upsets that may be attributed to one's lifestyle or stress. At times individuals may even overlook symptoms like small bump especially if it appears on the neck or the breasts. In the context of diagnosis these slight symptoms may indicate the presence of certain issues that need further investigation. Ignoring them delays diagnosis and treatment so seeking prompt medical advice and paying attention to your body can have a big impact.

At what age should individuals start routine health screenings even if they feel fine?

Dr. Mohan: In today's lifestyle the ideal time for starting health tests would be the early 30s. However the date may vary depending on certain factors. For example, if a person has a family history of heart problems and cancer then the need for early health tests may arise. Routine health tests help a person create a baseline by conducting blood and imaging tests. Screening tests become even more critical in the 40s and beyond such as mammograms, bone density tests and heart imaging. The key is to be proactive about your health not reactive.

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What lifestyle habits can help in early prevention of chronic diseases?

Dr. Mohan: Habits that are consistent and thought out are the beginning point for prevention. Healthy weight, regular exercise and a well-balanced diet are key factors. Avoiding drinking or smoking reduces the risk of many big diseases. In addition to this stress reduction and sleep are key factors. Regular medical check-ups can help in the early diagnosis of a problem along with timely imaging if necessary. These tips not only aid in the prevention of an impending disease but also enhance one's well-being and decrease the need for future medical intervention.

What is your one key message for people who rely only on physical appearance as a sign of health?

Dr. Mohan: My message is plain and simple: health is non-negotiable. Being physically healthy does not mean that everything in your body works well. Many dangerous diseases progress without symptoms until they are in an advanced stage. Do not wait for symptoms to appear nor should you wait for everything to look okay before you take preventative measures. Regular testing and checkups are important for preventative health care. The whole point of radiology is to see things that the human eye cannot. Internal health should be given as much importance as external fitness for health comes from within.

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