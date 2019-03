Neem removes excess oil from acne prone skin preventing acne and pimples.Mix one teaspoon of neem powder with one teaspoon of sandalwood powder. Also add 4-5 drops of rose water to the mixture and apply it to your face. Leave it to dry for 20 minutes and rinse your face with cold water.

Pimples are more intuitive than we give them credit for. How else would they turn up for every major event in your life? Whether it’s your brother’s wedding or the date you have been waiting for all week, this uninvited guest always pops up just in time.

What follows is crying, screaming and trying everything under the sun to get rid of this pesky creature.

If you read the above line and thought — oh wow, she feels the same way — I’m sorry to say no, I don’t. I mean, I used to be like that, but pimples stopped bothering me a long time ago. I have found a foolproof way to get rid of pimples overnight without leaving any scars. No, I’m not exaggerating.

All you need is a little bit of sandalwood (chandan) mixed with rose water and BOOM — clear skin!

How to make this miracle mix:

1. Add some rose water to the chandan powder and make a paste.

If you are making the paste by grinding the sandalwood stick on a stone, use rose water to wet the stone.

2. Apply it on the pimple.

3. Let it dry and leave it overnight.

4. Wash it off in the morning.

Try it once and you’ll thank me for it –everytime!

Image source: Shutterstock