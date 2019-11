The cold season is not kind to hair and skin. Winter brings with it all kinds of skin and hair problems. It causes dry flaky scalp and limp and lifeless hair. The harsh winter cold can make your hair brittle and prone to split ends and damage. It also causes frizz and static. At the same time, it can make your skin dry and lips chapped. All this can wreak havoc on your hair and skin unless you have a proper beauty routine in place.

Let us take a look at how you can take care of your skin and hair this winter.

Follow a well-balanced and nutritious diet

The health of your skin depends on your diet to a great extent. A well-balanced and nutritious diet will boost skin health and rejuvenate it. Include a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet. Have more of fibres and avoid trans fats. Junk food is bad news for your skin health. You must avoid them at all costs.

Olive oil and flaxseed can make your skin soft from the inside. Just have a teaspoon of it every day. Flaxseed oil contains some essential fatty acids and you can have it in capsule form. You can also soak almonds and walnuts overnight and have it in the morning. Some other things that you can add to your diet for a radiant skin are whole dairy milk, fresh cheese and ghee. Also start taking amla or the Indian gooseberry regularly. It is a rich source of vitamin C and very good for the skin.

Avoid dehydration

In winters, our water intake reduces drastically. This can lead to dehydration, which is not good for your skin. Be sure to drink at least 3 to 4 litres of water every day. This will keep your skin soft and supple and also keep many skin disorders away.

Make liberal use of moisturisers

The harsh winter winds can make your skin extremely dry. Hence, you must always use a god moisturiser. Apply this each time after cleaning your skin and wear some heavy cream to bed at night. This will replenish the skin’s lost moisture as you sleep.

Reach out for that bottle of oil

Put a little bit of oil in your bath water. Coconut oil is a good choice. Today there are many products that us oil as an ingredient. This will give your skin that extra suppleness.

Take care of your lips

The cold season can make your lips chapped. Don’t lick them, Instead, just apply lip balm. Keep re-applying throughout the day. If you lick it, it will become drier. You can get one that uses vitamin E and shea butter. You can also slather some ghee on your lips and leave it overnight.

Pamper your hair

Cover your hair when you go out and keep it clean. Drink plenty of water and oil it regularly.