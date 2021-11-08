Winter Skin Care Woes: All You Have To Do Is Head For Your Kitchen Shelf For Effective Solutions

Keep your skin soft and radiant this winter with easy solutions from Shahnaz Husain.

Winter brings relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also brings with it a host of skin problems. But ingredients in your kitchen shelf can help you overcome this.

In your home and right there on the kitchen shelf are many ingredients for winter skin care. From a quick fix to long term treatments, you need not look further than the kitchen for beauty needs. From honey to yoghurt to lemon juice and more, your kitchen cabinet hides the answers to all your skin problems. Honey, for instance, is one of the most powerful natural moisturizers. All the properties of honey make it an ideal natural cosmetic ingredient. It suits all skin types and nourishes the skin when externally applied.

FOR DRY SKIN

If you have dry skin, apply honey daily and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. For dry skin, you can also mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes.

FOR OILY SKIN

Oily skins also suffer from dryness in winter. For a moisturizing lotion for normal to oily skin, take 100 ml rose water, half teaspoon honey and one teaspoon lemon juice. Mix, shake well and keep in a jar in the fridge. Apply on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes.

TRY THESE SOLUTIONS AND EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE

It is easy to say that your kitchen shelf contains all the ingredients that can help you take care of your skin. But what do you use and how? Here, I share a few recipes that can make your life easy and your skin radiant.

Healing effects of yoghurt

Yogurt nourishes the skin. It restores the pH balance of the skin. Applied on the skin, it relieves dryness and removes tan. It also has a healing effect on acne.

How to: Take 2 teaspoons Yogurt and add a pinch of turmeric. Mix and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes. Turmeric is a natural antiseptic and has an anti-inflammatory action. It helps to soften the skin and lightens skin colour over a period of time.

For normal to dry skin

Avocados are extremely beneficial for the skin. They contain vitamins and fatty acids, which nourish the skin and improve skin texture. Olive oil also nourishes the skin and provides emollients in winter. Curd restores the normal pH balance and honey moisturises the skin.

How to: For normal to dry skin, mix together 1 ripe avocado, with one teaspoon each olive oil, curd and honey. Apply on the face and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes. Wash off.

Clean skin with carrots and turnips

Carrots are rich in Vitamin A, while turnip is a powerful cleanser. They have a soothing effect on the skin, making it soft, smooth and supple. In fact, it can be applied to soothe dry, sensitive skin.

How to: Boil carrots and turnip (shalgam) in water. Cool and mash them into a pulp. Apply the pulp on the face like a pack and wash off with plain water after half an hour.

Powerful combo of honey, yogurt and red wine

This softens and moisturizes the skin, removes tan and also adds a glow.

How to: Take honey and yogurt and add a few tablespoons of red wine. Apply this on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with plain water.

Soften skin with cream of milk

Cream of milk (malai) is extremely nourishing for dry skin in winter. It softens the skin and makes it smooth and radiant. It is suited to dry skin. It also helps to lighten skin colour over a period of time. It can be added to face masks and body scrubs. Applied on the lips, it helps to soften and lighten the colour of darkened lips.

A FEW OTHER BEAUTY SECRETS

Other than the solutions mentioned above, here are a few other quick beauty hacks that work in winters.

For all skin types, mix 3 teaspoons choker with one teaspoon each of ground almonds, honey, curd and egg white. Wash off after 20 minutes.

For an oily skin, mix rose water and green tea with Fuller's Earth (multani mitti) into a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off when it dries.

For the area around eyes, soak a few strands of saffron in milk for half an hour. Soak cotton wool pads and apply under eyes, or use as eye pads. This relieves dryness and dark circles.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

