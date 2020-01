It is very easy to feel lazy in the cold and skip the beauty routine one in a while. But you must not do so. @Shutterstock

After the searing heat of summer, the cold winter moths are always welcome. But then, after the initial joy, you soon realise that the harsh and cold winter is not very skin-friendly. It makes your skin dry and flaky. You start looking dull and dehydrated. This is also the time when you may see the appearance of some skin problems like eczema and psoriasis. The dry wind of this season strips your skin of all moisture and gives it a sallow and unhealthy look. Therefore, it is very important to take extra care of your skin during this time. Let us take a look at how you can do that.

Avoid hot showers and steaming baths

Taking bath with hot water is very tempting in cold weather. But it is not good for your skin health. Instead always use lukewarm water for your bath if you want to maintain your skin health. Hot water can aggravate the dryness.

Don’t forget to drink water

Winter months are dry and there is very little moisture in the air. You need to drink sufficient water to stay properly hydrated. Without this your skin will take on a pale and lackluster complexion. Drink even if you don’t feel thirsty. You can also include foods with a high water content and have more soups and broths in your diet.

Wear protective clothing

Cover yourself with warm clothes. Wear protect your hands with gloves and wear caps. In winter, the UV rays of the sun can adversely affect your skin. So wear sunscreen and cover your face with scarves if going out in the sun.

Skin care routine is a must

It is very easy to feel lazy in the cold and skip the beauty routine once in a while. But you must not do so. Follow your beauty routine. You don’t have to do anything too elaborate. Just washing and moisturizing regularly is also enough for good skin health.

Eat healthy meals

Have a lot of fruits and veggies. Go for variety. The market is flush with berries, grapes, oranges and strawberries. Include salads in your meals. This will provide you with the nutrients to maintain your skin health.