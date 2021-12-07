Winter Skin Care Routine: A Serum Can Be Your Answer To Soft And Radiant Skin This Season

Winter Skin Care Routine: A Serum Can Be Your Answer To Soft And Radiant Skin This Season

It is important to adapt your skincare routine to suit the season and opt for skincare and beauty solutions that are made with efficacious formulations to help hydrate and nourish the skin.

Winter is just around the corner and as we begin the task of replacing our summer closets with cosy scarves and sweaters, replacing our fun summer colours to pastel autumn colours; it also means it is time to switch skincare routine to preserve and protect our skin's innate radiance. During winters, the harsh cold climate and dry indoor air often leave skin dry, flaky, itchy, and chapped & overall without lustre or glow, hence the need for intense hydration & ingredient-specific solutions. To keep up with the seasonal shift here are some winter skincare tips that will help you keep your skin glowing, dewy, healthy, and moisturized during the cold.

ADD A SERUM TO YOUR SKINCARE REGIME

Irrespective of the season, it is important to hydrate and nourish the skin. Considering that serum has better penetration into the skin than an average cream or moisturizer, it delivers an extremely high concentration of active ingredients that helps improve hydration levels from the inside out. It also re-adjusts the excess sebum on the face to make the skin look healthy and well-moisturized. Serums are the route to soft, supple, and hydrated skin.

An extra layer of Hydration

A good Serum is suitable for all skin types. It is advisable to look for a high-performing serum that contains Hyaluronic Acid, Salicylic Acid, and Vitamin C. It delivers hydration, covers important natural oils into the skin, and strengthens the barrier so that it can better guard itself against the cold environment. Regardless of what moisturizing creams you plan to apply, make sure you start your application using serums. Serums are water or emulsion-based formulations hence they have a light gel-like or watery, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin-quenching the skin's thirst for moisturization and leaving it with a fresh, dewy smooth finish.

Cost-Benefit

The serum is a multi-purpose product that eliminates the need for hydration, moisturizers, lotions, and cold-creams. This single product helps with a host of skincare issues like fighting dullness and dryness, combating acne, acne spots, and pigmentation, giving your skin a healthy and hydrated look. It is recommended to use a face serum at least twice a day to maximize its beauty potential.

BEDTIME ROUTINE THAT YOU NEED TO FOLLOW

Moisturizers and winter skincare go hand in hand. As much as moisturizing skin right after a shower is necessary, moisturizing with intense nourishing formula before going to bed can help rejuvenate your skin overnight when you are resting for about 7-8 hours. When looking for a deep nourishing cold cream, opt for one with ingredients that have a unique blend of vitamin A, C & E, it is scientifically proven to combat the impact of pollution, dust, and sun, leaving skin glowing, nourished, and moisturized. Indulge in deep moisturizing cold cream before you sleep so you can wake up with beautifully supple skin.

DON'T SKIP YOUR COLD CREAM

Constant environmental exposure makes your skin lose essential vitamins leaving it dry, lifeless, and tired-looking. Pick a cold cream that has SPF 30 that is designed to care for skin in the cold climate and is enriched with natural skin soothers like saffron extract and vitamin C, the light moisturizer that provides a two-fold benefit: relief from Sun damage and boosting the moisture reserve and comforting parched skin. Applying cold creams of a light texture regularly will keep your skin refreshed soft and even-toned. Though you can't control the colder weather or the amount of time you may expose to it, these handy tips will help you get some extra hydration to get through these cold winter months, deep nourishing cold cream and serum can help your skin feel moisturized and luminous.

A FEW TIPS FOR YOU

It is important to adapt your skincare routine to suit the season and opt for skincare and beauty solutions that are made with efficacious formulations to help hydrate and nourish the skin. Winter brings with it a host of skincare problems right from skin turning dry, dull, and even itchy. I recommend opting for a lightweight face serum and a deep nourishing cold cream, a combination that can serve as multi-purpose products that hydrate, exfoliate and nourish the skin without making it itchy, sticky, or super dry. These multi-purpose products apart from being lightweight in texture are convenient to apply and easily portable. I like multifunctional products that are efficacious and yet budget-friendly as they ensure the longevity of usage and hence are invaluable in any skincare routine.

(This article is authored by Dr Aparna Santhanam, Skin Expert, ITC Charmis)