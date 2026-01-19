Winter Skin Care Guide: Essential Tips to Keep Your Skin Healthy, Soft, and Glowing in Cold Weather

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Winter changes everything for the skin. Winter gives us relief from the scorching heat of summer but simultaneously also brings some challenges for the skin. With the dropping temperature, colder air outside, falling down humidity levels, and indoor heating create conditions that increase water loss. The skin becomes dry, dull, irritated, and flaring up of some existing skin conditions.
Many people even complain that their skin becomes radiant during summer but in winter the same becomes dry, dull, flaky, and even skin pigmentation becomes more prominent.
But I say that its not any rocket science to keep the skin healthy neither it requires the use of many expensive skin care products. With a few daily routine lifestyle changes and some conscious care skin glow can be maintained not only during the winter but throughout the year.
A woman in her thirties visited the opd clinic with concerns of pigmented patches gradually appearing around her mouth, upper part of nose and cheeks .She didn't have any major skin problems but noticed that the pigmentation was more prominent during the winter season every year.she told that she had stopped sunscreen, used hot water for face washing and didn't moisturise her face regularly.
The outer dry winter air, heater air indoors broke her skin barrier ,making her skin more prone to pigmentation. With simple winter skin care regime such as using lukewarm water, frequent moisturisation,regular sunscreen use and gentle exfoliation her pigmentation gradually started improving. This highlights how winter skin care routine neglect is the main trigger behind pigmentation in women .
The air is cold outside and heated indoor air pull away moisture from the skin ,making the skin barrier weak and making it more prone to redness , itching, dryness and infections.
The hot showers during winter are very comforting but at the same time strip the skin of its natural oils. People with sensitive skin ,eczema, and psoriasis experience worsening symptoms during this time
Skin moisturising must never be ignored at any cost in winter. A good quality moisturiser helps in restoring the skin barrier and locking in skin hydration. Instead of body lotions,cream based or ointment based moisturisers are more effective during colder months due to higher oil content .
Immediately After bathing ,when the skin is slightly damp ,is the best time to apply moisturiser,as it helps seal in moisture. Along with the face skin ,hands ,feet ,elbows,knees and lips should also be taken care of as these areas have thick skin and tend to dry out faster.
Adequate hydration is directly linked to radiant healthy skin. We often drink less water because we don't feel thirsty and this is the biggest mistake, the bad result of which is reflected quickly on the skin in the form of dryness and dullness. Drinking sufficient water throughout the day is extremely essential for maintaining skin elasticity and radiance. If not able to drink plain water, instead have warm fluids like herbal teas, soups and lukewarm water which will maintain hydration as well as provide comfort in cold weather.
What we eat is reflected on the skin. A diet rich in seasonal fruits and vegetables provide essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that give good skin health.
Top winter foods for Healthy, Radiant skin should contain
Yes, absolutely. Not only summer, sunscreen is needed in winter also. UV rays are active in winter also which can cause skin damage, premature ageing and pigmentation. Mostly people commit the mistake by thinking that sunscreen and skin protection not needed in winter. A good broad spectrum sunscreen should be used during the day time and outdoors.
Avoid over-exfoliating skin:
Benefits of adequate sleep and stress management for skin
Stress management through physical activities like walking, weight training, yoga, running or meditation improve overall skin health by releasing good hormones.
When the dryness becomes severe, itching is persistent, with cracks, bleeding and rashes it becomes important to consult the doctor. Some skin conditions loke eczema, allergic dermatitis, psoriasis, fungal infections etc need immediate medical consultation.
Winter skin care doesn't only mean the use of expensive cosmetic skin care products. Its only about not taking it for granted. A good healthy glowing radiant skin can be achieved in winter also just by maintaining adequate hydration by having adequate liquids, some regular physical activities, gentle but regular cleansing moisturising of skin, eating seasonal fruits and vegetables, skin protection from the sun, good sleep and stress management.
